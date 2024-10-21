MSDH Promoting Awareness for National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

Jackson, Miss.– This week, October 20-26, is National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week and the Mississippi State Department of Health is spreading awareness about the dangers of the toxic metal and imploring parents to get their children and homes tested.

Between 2017 and 2021, 845 Mississippi children tested positive for elevated blood lead levels. Medicaid recipients were more than twice as likely to test positive, reflecting the increased risk of living in older homes. Children can be exposed to lead from several sources but are at higher risk ifs they live in older homes that contain lead in pipes and mini-blinds or have peeling paint. Other sources of lead include:

Soil and dust

Tap water

Electrical cords

Keys

Garden hoses and outside water faucets

Lead-based paint

Batteries and metal jewelry

Lead poisoning may occur without symptoms, so your child may be at risk long before you see any symptoms, which include learning problems, growth failure, behavior disorders, unexplained seizures, irritability, developmental delay and hearing loss.

“Because the effects of lead exposure are irreversible, primary prevention of lead exposure before it starts is crucial,” said Crystal Veazey, Lead Poisoning Prevention and Healthy Homes Program director. “Get your child tested. Get your home tested. Get the facts.”

To reduce lead exposure in your children, MSDH recommends the following:

Know when your home was built. Lead-based paint was used in many homes built before 1978.

Have your home checked for lead before you remodel. Do not scrape or sand lead-based paint.

Don’t let children eat paint chips, dust or dirt; keep them away from windowsills, steps and porches in old homes.

If you rent, notify your landlord of peeling or chipping paint.

Clean floors, window frames, windowsills and other surfaces weekly.

Wash children’s hands, toys, pacifiers and bottles often.

Clean or remove shoes before entering your home to avoid tracking in lead dust.

Make sure children get a diet high in iron, calcium, and vitamin C and frequent meals.

To learn more about the risks of lead or to arrange a screening, contact your primary care provider or the Mississippi Lead Poisoning Prevention and Healthy Homes Program at (601) 576-7447 or visit our websiteLead Poisoning Prevention – Mississippi State Department of Health