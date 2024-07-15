Mississippi medical community meets to share knowledge, award stalwarts

By Alice Thomas-Tisdale

JA Publisher Emerita

The Mississippi Medical & Surgical Association 119th Scientific Assembly, in conjunction with The Magnolia State Professional Association Conference, was held at the Pearl River Resort in Choctaw, MS June 27-30, 2024.

The Magnolia State Professional Association Conference General Conference theme: “It Can’t Be About Us Without Us” aligned perfectly with the Mississippi Medical and Surgical Association’s 119th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting theme: “It Can’t Be About Our Patients, Without Us.” The weekend long conference brought together over 150 members of the Mississippi Dental Society, Mississippi Medical & Surgical Association, and Magnolia State Pharmaceutical Society, plus several medical students.

Lectures were held on Diabetes and Telehealth (Dr. Chandra, UMMC), Mississippi State Department of Public Health (MSDPH) Update (Dr. Justin Turner), Obesity and Pharmacotherapy (Dr. Jarrett Morgan), Sickle Cell Disease (Dr. Dereck Davis), Prostate Cancer Screening (Dr. Walter Rayford), Undergraduate and Graduate Medical Education Updates (Dr. Loretta Jackson- Williams), HIV Prevention (Dr. Michael Sension), Pediatrics and the Environment (Dr. Denise Powell), Liver Disease/Obesity (Dr. Ulric Duncan), Detections for Non-orthopedic Specialists (Dr. Eric Lewis), Hypertension and Pregnancy (Dr. Jaleen Sims), as well as sessions on new technologies in dentistry, including a lecture by Dr. Firas Mourad, an authority in restorative dentistry.

A panel discussion on “Make Your ‘Net’ Work: Making the Best First Impression” was led by Dr. Jaleen Sims, Dr. Vernon Rayford, and Student Doctor Kamryn Davis.

During the annual Allen Dumas Harrison Brown Pillars Luncheon, numerous health professionals received awards and applause from their various organizations and colleagues.

Congressman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) served as keynote speaker. He was welcomed to the Native American community by Princess Nalani Thompson.

“I can’t thank you enough for staying in Mississippi to care for our people. My granddaughter just graduated from medical school and I want her to practice here. We have a shortage of doctors and in some communities, no doctors. I know we can figure this out,” he challenged the medical professionals.

Notably, Congressman Thompson highlighted that Louisiana, which passed Medicaid Expansion unlike Mississippi, is now buying hospitals in the Magnolia State.

Our Lady of the Lake owns St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. St. Dominic is part of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (FMOLHS), a large non-profit Catholic organization headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. FMOLHS manages several major medical centers across Louisiana and Mississippi, including St. Dominic.

Ochsner Health owns several hospitals in Mississippi. Key facilities are: Ochsner Medical Center – Hancock in Bay St. Louis offers comprehensive hospital, clinical, and surgical care, including emergency services and various specialties like cardiology and orthopedics; Ochsner Rush Medical Center in Meridian is a 215-bed acute care facility providing a wide range of services, including a Level III Trauma Center, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and specialized care in cardiology, neurology, and oncology; Ochsner Scott Regional in Morton is a 25-bed critical access hospital offering inpatient, outpatient, and emergency services; and Ochsner Stennis Hospital in DeKalb provides a variety of inpatient, outpatient, and emergency services, including skilled nursing and rehabilitative care.

“These acquisitions reflect the broader trend of Louisiana health systems expanding their footprint into Mississippi, particularly following Louisiana’s Medicaid expansion, which Mississippi did not adopt​,” said Dr. Selika Sweet, a longtime Jackson physician and an organizer of the conference.

During the business meeting, new Mississippi Medical & Surgical Association officers were elected. They are: Dr. Vernon Rayford, President; Dr. Perry Wallace, President-Elect; Dr. Denise Powell, Secretary; Dr. Celeste Cook-Glenn, Treasurer; and Dr. Richard Rayford, Chairman of the Board. They will serve from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

CONFERENCE SPONSORS

Mississippi Medical & Surgical Association, Inc.: CareSource, MORA, Northeast MS Coalition Against Covid-19, Pfizer, and United Healthcare Community Plan

Magnolia State Pharmaceutical Society: Marinus, The University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy, and Pfizer

Mississippi Dental Society: Cost Segregation Services Incorporated, Dollar A Day Websites & Marketing, and Patterson Dental

General Conference Sponsors: Merrill, A Bank of America Company; Cadence Bank; Hope Credit Union; and BankPlus