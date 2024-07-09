SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mississippi Food Network appoints Donnell Lewis as new board chair

Donnell Lewis

JANS – Mississippi Food Network, the leading hunger relief organization serving communities across the state, announced the appointment of Donnell Lewis as the new chair of its Board of Directors.

Lewis brings a wealth of board governance expertise, having served on the Mississippi Food Network Board of Directors since January 1, 2019. At Mississippi Food Network, he held leadership roles including secretary, treasurer for two years, and vice chair. Currently, he chairs the board’s Investment Committee.

A longtime resident of Jackson, Lewis has been actively involved in numerous community organizations. He has served as the president of 100 Black Men of Jackson, Inc., an organization he has been a member of since 1992.

Lewis’ community engagement extends to roles such as chair of the Jackson Public Schools Partners in Education Advisory Board, board chair with Directions Youth Outreach Ministry and Jackson Youth for Christ Urban Ministry.

A seasoned leader, Lewis has served as president for numerous organizations throughout his career, including the Downtown YMCA Board of Managers, the Leadership Jackson Alumni Association, and the Association for the Improvement of Minorities – MS Chapter. Additionally, he is an active Rotarian and holds the president’s role at the West Jackson Rotary Club, further underscoring his commitment to community service and leadership.

A certified public accountant, Lewis has spent over four decades with the U.S. Department of Treasury.

July 9, 2024