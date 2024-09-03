Mississippi College, MSU partner to create Accelerated Law Degree Program

JANS – The Mississippi College (MC) School of Law recently announced a partnership with Mississippi State University (MSU) to allow qualified students to enroll in an accelerated pathway to attain a juris doctorate at the Jackson campus.

This new 3+3 program will allow MSU students to enter MC Law’s Juris Doctorate (J.D.) program before fully completing an MSU bachelor’s degree, shortening the total length of undergraduate studies plus law school by one full year.

MSU President Mark E. Keenum and MC President Blake Thompson signed the memorandum of understanding alongside MSU Provost and Executive Vice President David Shaw, MSU Executive Vice Provost Peter Ryan, MC Provost and Executive Vice President Mike Highfield, and MC Law Dean John Anderson in a signing ceremony in Starkville on Aug. 21.

“Mississippi State and Mississippi College share similar values and a commitment to serve, and I’m so pleased we have been able to work with President Thompson and his leadership team to develop this accelerated academic pathway,” Keenum said. “It’s an exceptional opportunity for students, our institutions, and the state of Mississippi.”

Qualifying MSU students who have completed 75% of the coursework required for a bachelor’s degree will be eligible for early admission to MC Law. After the student successfully completes their first year of the J.D. program, MSU will award the student an appropriate bachelor’s degree.

After completing requirements for the J.D. degree, MC Law will award the student a professional diploma. MC Law will accept applications from Sept. 1 to March 31 for admission in the following fall semester.

“This new partnership between MSU and MC Law allows us to better serve Mississippi by pairing our state’s largest land-grant university and its only capital city law school. The arrangement offers a tremendous benefit to the students of both institutions, and it will help to keep our brightest future lawyers in the state,” said Thompson.

“MC Law recently broke ground on a multi-million-dollar renovation of our entire campus. Mississippi State students admitted through this new 3+3 program will be welcomed by beautiful new indoor and outdoor spaces designed to enhance their learning experience, personal wellness, and access to all our capital city has to offer. We cannot wait to greet them,” said Anderson.

The accelerated MSU-MC program meets requirements of the American Bar Association. Students enrolled in the 3+3 program must be admitted to MC Law. They will apply to the law school program using the application process provided by the LSAC.