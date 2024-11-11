Local Organizing Committee disaster training increase help in time of need Mock drill and graduation ceremony celebrate community preparedness

By Bro. Kareem Muhammad

JA Guest Writer

From October 25 to October 27, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of Mississippi, in partnership with FEMA, held a successful Disaster Awareness and Training Project at the Jackson Fire Department Training Center. The program’s final phase concluded with a community-wide mock disaster drill and a graduation ceremony, marking the completion of this multi-part training and celebrating participants’ readiness for emergency response.

The event began with a comprehensive mock disaster drill, where participants simulated real-life emergency response scenarios. Under the guidance of experienced instructors, attendees demonstrated skills in CPR, first aid, and fire prevention they developed throughout the training program.

The Jackson Fire Department was instrumental in facilitating the drill, setting up scenarios requiring quick, efficient response and teamwork. The mock drill provided participants with a valuable opportunity to apply their training in a realistic setting, helping them gain confidence in their abilities to respond to actual emergencies.

LOC Disaster Coordinator Kareem Annoor Muhammad praised the participants for their commitment, stating, “This program was designed to empower citizens to take an active role in disaster preparedness, and each individual here today is proof of our success. When disaster strikes, these graduates will be ready to respond and make a real difference.”

The graduation ceremony, held at the Jackson Fire Department Training Center, marked the official recognition of the new graduates as members of the Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT). With the skills and knowledge acquired during the program, these graduates are now certified to assist in emergencies, both in their neighborhoods and beyond. Each graduate received a certificate of completion, symbolizing their dedication to community safety and readiness.

Several graduates shared their reflections on the training, including Howard Sanders, who expressed his enthusiasm: “This experience has been invaluable. I feel empowered, and I’m excited to continue supporting the community, possibly even training others in the future.”

Larry Cagle from the Office of Homeland Security, who attended the event, encouraged more community involvement, saying, “Seeing the commitment of these participants is inspiring. Programs like this show the impact that well-prepared citizens can have in times of crisis.”

The LOC of Mississippi aims to continue expanding its disaster preparedness outreach by establishing new training programs and encouraging community-wide involvement. The training project, which began with a town hall on disaster awareness, has grown into a comprehensive initiative addressing critical skills in emergency response.

Felicia Tripp, LOC Co-Chair, summarized the event’s success: “Our goal was to equip individuals with practical skills and to foster a culture of readiness across our communities. Today’s drill and graduation ceremony prove that we’ve taken a significant step toward achieving that vision.”

With a new wave of trained CERT members in Jackson and neighboring areas, the LOC of Mississippi is optimistic more communities will be prepared for whatever challenges the future may hold.