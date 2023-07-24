Kamesha Hill to serve as panelist for University of Kentucky College of Business Management Institute

JANS – Jackson State University’s Director of Auxiliary Enterprises, Kamesha Hill, will serve on the auxiliary services panel for the 70th College Business Management Institute (CBMI) held at the University of Kentucky (UK) on July 23-28, 2023.

Ranging from entry-level to advanced courses, Hill will join administrators and faculty members for an intensive course of study in business and financial management, with approximately 50 courses taught by distinguished faculty who are practicing administrators and leaders in their fields. Individuals participate in one week of instruction each summer for three years to earn a certificate of completion. Participants can also earn up to 28 hours of Continuing Professional Education credits (CPE) for attending the courses offered during CBMI.

“It is an honor to have received an invitation from my colleagues at the University of Kentucky to participate as a CBMI faculty member and panelist during CBMI’s 70th anniversary. All of the panelists come from great institutions. To be the only representative from an HBCU, and what’s considered a smaller institution, sharing my knowledge and expertise is surreal,” Hill said.

The week-long event is designed to provide participants with an overview of current issues and procedures applicable to institutions of higher education, whether large, small, public, or private. CBMI is co-sponsored by the Southern Association of College and University Business Officers (SACUBO) and the UK.

The CBMI faculty includes presidents, vice presidents, vice-chancellors, other key faculty and administrators of prominent colleges and universities nationwide, as well as corporate executives. Over 550 business officers and administrators representing 221 institutions from 25 states attended CBMI in 2022.