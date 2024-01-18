JXN WATER WINTER WEATHER UPDATE: NO WIDESPREAD ISSUES

JACKSON, Miss. – JXN Water plants are operating to provide Water for All. All the Time. That has not changed. We are not shutting the plants down tonight and we haven’t shut any water off. There are no widespread issues.

Deliberate misinformation is being spread tonight to try to increase demand in the system and create pressure issues that impact your water service.

Frozen pipe issues or pipe bursts within a home, property or school are not the responsibility of JXN Water. We know that weather challenges are not easy but we are all in this together. Please protect your pipes.

Customers can continue to report neighborhood leaks to us at anytime at 601-500-5200.