JXN Water under fire from Jackson officials

By Alice Thomas-Tisdale

JA Publisher Emerita

An increasing number of Jackson residents’ complaints to city leaders about JXN Water prompted Mayor Chokwe Antar to write a letter to Ted Henifin, Interim Third-Party Manager of the City of Jackson’s drinking water and sewer system.

In its entirety, the letter dated August 12, 2024, reads: “I’m writing to express my concerns regarding the recent utility cuts made by JXN Water in various locations throughout our community. Over the past few months, some of the utility cuts have not been properly paved or restored, resulting in uneven surfaces and dangerous conditions. Residents tell us these poorly repaired cuts have directly contributed to several traffic accidents in the area, posing a threat to the safety to drivers and pedestrians alike.

“I urge JXN Water to take responsibility for these issues. It is imperative that your team ensures that all utility cuts properly paved and restored to their original condition or better. In addition, I respectfully request that all residents who are negatively impacted be compensated for necessary repairs to their vehicles.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter. I look forward to seeing improvements in the affected areas.”

Citizen complaints about JXN Water don’t end with creating dangerous street conditions. At Tuesday’s city council meeting during public comment, Calandra Davis read a detailed account of simply trying to have water service connected at her residence.

“We just got back from JXN Water offices to ask if there was a process for speeding up the application process when there are elders, babies, or disabled folks in the home. We called several times yesterday and today to get an answer to that question to no prevail. When we arrived at JXN Water, security came out the door to meet us and said they don’t take walk-ins. My husband then went to touch the key pad in an attempt to schedule the appointment and security pulled a gun.

“Then Ted Henifin came out, and in a threatening way, said we could get the water on tomorrow, or it could take longer with the way we’re acting. We were effectively threatened with the accessibility to water, a human right.

“The city claims they have no say so whatsoever in this process, which may be true. The meter is on the city sidewalk. If we monitor the meter and prevent it from being tampered with, will it be the city, or the federal government that comes for us?

“What is the process in ensuring that most impacted and marginalized are made priority? And if you have no say so, no accessibility to water, a human right.

“The city claims they have no say so what so ever in this process which may be true. And if you have no say so, no power, or no idea, what is the process in ensuring the safety of those who choose to not depend on JXN Water for access to water?”

After listening to Davis and giving her opportunity to answer their questions, fellow council members nodded in approval of Councilman Aaron Banks’ suggestion to gather all public comment segments regarding JXN Water to present to EPA, which appointed Henifin. Concerning the gun incident at JXN Water, Davis was directed by Mayor Lumumba to discuss the matter with the Jackson Police Department command staff, which was made available to her immediately following her leaving the city chambers.