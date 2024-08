JMA salutes music icons in celebration of 50th year

JANS – The Jackson Music Awards, the premiere music event in the Magnolia State, celebrated its 50th year of recognizing Mississippians making the biggest impact in the music industry. The stellar event, a joint venture by entertainment promoters Jesse Thompson and Lee King, was held July 29, 2024, at the Jackson Convention Complex. To mark the momentous occasion, four music icons were honored – Dorothy Moore, The Bar-Kay’s, Bobby Rush, Lenny Williams, and Benny Latimore.

Official winners for the golden year were:

NATIONAL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR – Omar Cunningham

R&B GROUP OF THE YEAR – The J Morris Group

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR – Omar Cunningham

NATIONAL FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR – J’Cenae

NATIONAL MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Cupid

NATIONAL CD OF THE YEAR – Mufassa II – Jeter Jones

SOUL ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Cecily Wilborn

NATIONAL BLUES ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Mr. Sipp

MISSISSIPPI SPOTLIGHT ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Bre Wooten

BEST RECORDING BY A SINGLE ARTIST – “It’s Over” – King George

RECORD OF THE YEAR – “Boot Scoot” – Willie Clayton

KING MOSE MEMORIAL AWARD – Melody Hudson

HIP HOP ANNOUNCER OF THE YEAR – DJ Finesse

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR – Dexter Allen

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR (THE JOBIE MARTIN AWARD) – Stefunie

HIP HOP ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR – Meezy

R&B DISC JOCKEY OF THE YEAR – Lady V

JAZZ GROUP OF THE YEAR – The Kimble Funches Quartet

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Stefunie

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR – Malcolm Shepherd, Jr.

STATEWIDE R&B ANNOUNCER OF THE YEAR – D. Brown – WJMG, Hattiesburg, Mississippi

NATIONAL ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR – Bobby Rush

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR – Yolanda Singleton

Forty-six years ago, the Jackson Music Awards added a gospel version of the music awards which was held July 28. Honorees were:

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR – Lillian Lilly

GROUP OF THE YEAR – The Mickens

SONG OF THE YEAR BY A NATIONAL SINGLE ARTIST – Maurice Yancy – “One Foot In”

JACKSON GOSPEL RADIO ANNOUNCER OF THE YEAR – Larry Armstrong

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR – Terrance Evans

NATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR – The Christianaires

MALE LEAD SINGER OF THE YEAR (THE JIMMIE RAY LEWIS AWARD) – Minister Cornelius Cooley

MISSISSIPPI SPOTLIGHT ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Ben Cone and Worship

ALBUM OF THE YEAR RECORDED BY AN UPCOMING ARTIST – Only 4 Jesus – “New Beginning: A Step up in Faith”

STATEWIDE GOSPEL ANNOUNCER OF THE YEAR – Jonas Ross – WYAD, Yazoo City

THE LINZY “DON” DIXON MEMORIAL AWARD – Kenneth Brown

The latest addition to the Jackson Music Awards, now in its tenth year, City with Soul Awards Show, saw rising star Rita Brent take center stage as Comedian of the Year. Other awardees were:

Night Club of the Year – Hal & Mal’s

BEAUTY SHOP OF THE YEAR – Eva’s Family Hair Care

BARBER SHOP OF THE YEAR – Male Image

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR – Josephine’s Kitchen

CLUB DJ OF THE YEAR – DJ Phingaprint

DANCE GROUP OF THE YEAR – Elite Dance Fitness