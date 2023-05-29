Jackson State University Diamond Dazzles Class of 1963 celebrates 60th class reunion

JANS – The Jackson State University Diamond Dazzles Class of 1963 recently celebrated its 60th class reunion during the 2023 Graduate Commencement Exercises at the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center.

Because this celebration occurred post-Covid, it was not expected that a large number of local and out-of-state classmates would be present to share the celebration. However, 18 classmates participated wearing black attire and a draped Golden Class commemorative shawl used for their 50th Golden Class Reunion Celebration of 2013, where 79 Golden classmates were in attendance.

Of the 1963 delegation, two came from out-of-state: Johnny Gross, St. Louis, MO, and Yvonne Hodges Mosley, Houston, TX. Classmates shared reserved seating with other guests of JSU Acting President, Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony during commencement, which was followed by their scholarship luncheon at the Jackson State University Student Center Ballroom.

Everyone enjoyed a great lunch in an open mic setting of shared college days as they viewed a select video pausing for open personal discussions of their yearbook senior class segments.

The celebration scholarship luncheon was an event to support the previously established $100,000.00 endowed scholarship for students.

Since 2013, there have been awards of need according to scholarship criteria given to five (5) students. This 2023 scholarship luncheon was an effort to enhance the substance of the established endowment.

The afternoon ended with the showing of a second video revealing the complete festivities of the 2013 Diamond Dazzles’ Golden Class Banquet Celebration at the Country Club of Jackson.