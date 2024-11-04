Jackson Advocate and EDW Media Partner to Amplify Economic and Community Development Content Across Mississippi

Jackson, MS — October 31, 2024 — The Jackson Advocate, Mississippi’s oldest Black-owned newspaper, is pleased to announce a groundbreaking partnership with EDW Media, a division of The EDW Group, to expand content focused on economic and community development. This collaboration will bring in-depth insights, stories, and resources to the community, supporting the growth and prosperity of Mississippi and the surrounding Southern region.

This strategic partnership aligns with both organizations’ missions to foster informed, empowered communities by providing content that highlights economic opportunities, business development, and community success stories. The collaboration will draw on the strengths of the Jackson Advocate’s historic platform and EDW Media’s dedication to economic development, community impact, and strategic communications.

“We are excited to partner with EDW Media in our shared commitment to spotlighting the powerful work being done to uplift and develop Mississippi communities,” said [Joshua Martin], Jackson Advocate’s Social Media Manager. “This partnership will help us deliver even more impactful stories that inform, inspire, and drive positive change.”

EDW Media, led by Emanuel Williams, is known for its focus on community and business development content that emphasizes growth and advancement in Mississippi. The organization brings years of expertise in media, government affairs, and strategic communications, making it a natural partner for the Jackson Advocate’s journalistic legacy.

“Our partnership with the Jackson Advocate is a significant step forward in creating content that not only informs but also empowers our communities to take active roles in economic and community development,” stated Emanuel Williams, founder of EDW Media and The EDW Group. “Together, we aim to highlight the stories, initiatives, and opportunities that will contribute to a prosperous future for Mississippi.”

As part of this collaboration, readers can look forward to a variety of exclusive features, articles, and interviews with key figures in economic development, business innovation, and community leadership. This partnership represents a unique opportunity to reach a broader audience and make a tangible impact on Mississippi’s economic landscape.

For more information, please contact:

Emanuel Williams

EDW Media, The EDW Group

edw@theedwgroup.com

www.theedwgroup.com

About Jackson Advocate

Founded in 1938, the Jackson Advocate is Mississippi’s oldest Black-owned newspaper, committed to delivering quality journalism that informs, educates, and advocates for the African-American community and the broader public.

About EDW Media

EDW Media, a division of The EDW Group, focuses on economic and community development media services. Through a range of platforms, EDW Media aims to highlight the stories and initiatives that drive growth and improve the quality of life in Mississippi and the South.