Hinds County Resiliency and Recovery Program stimulates $7,447,971 of assistance to 80 small businesses

JANS – From October 2022 through May 2023, the Hinds County Resiliency and Recovery Program has stimulated $7,447,971 of assistance to 80 small businesses in Hinds County. Hinds County partnered with HOPE Credit Union to manage the program. Highlights from the program are summarized below.

Hinds County allocated $3,000,000 of its American Rescue Plan funds for a loan and grant program. Of the 69 businesses assisted through the $3,000,000 Loan & Grant program:

• All the businesses assisted were Black-owned.

• Over half (39) of the businesses assisted were owned by Black women.

Businesses assisted through the program were in diverse locations across the city.

• District 1: $1,190,000 was disbursed among 26 businesses.

• District 2: $550,000 was disbursed among 11 businesses.

• District 3: $580,000 was disbursed among 15 businesses.

• District 4: $310,000 was disbursed among 7 businesses.

• District 5: $370,000 was disbursed among 11 businesses.

Additionally, the program has leveraged $4.4 million in financing through HOPE.

• District 1: 6 loans closed for $1,354,971.

• District 2: 2 loans closed for $2,043,000.

• District 3: 1 loan closed for $10,000.

• District 4: 1 loan closed for $60,000.

• District 5: 2 loans closed for $980,000.

If you have any questions regarding Hinds County Resiliency and Recovery Program, call 601-968-6562.