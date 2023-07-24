Highlights of 114th Holy Convocation of the Mississippi Southern First Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction COGIC, Inc.

JANS — The Mississippi Southern First Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction (MSFEJ) COGIC, Inc., held its 114th Holy Convocation July 10-14, 2023, at the Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson, MS. During the week-long celebration, sessions focused on Christian education, self-care, and community outreach.

MSFEJ was established in 1909 by Senior Bishop Charles H. Mason. It consists of nearly 130 churches in Central and South Mississippi who operate as One Body in Christ.

Leading the jurisdiction is Bishop Daniel Littleton who was consecrated Prelate in November 2017. A native of Jackson, MS, Bishop Littleton is a graduate of Lanier High School and Phillips College. He also attended Jackson State University, where he studied Business Administration.

He earned numerous certificates in Information Technology Management and served 29 years in the Information Technology department of the Jackson Public School District (JPS). In 2010, he retired as a JPS ERATE Administrator and devoted his life full-time to ministry.

Bishop Littleton is also pastor of Greater Deliverance COGIC, a progressive ministry serving communities in two locations, Forest and Byram, MS. A visionary leader, faith builder, and spiritual motivator, he has labored in the Gospel more than 22 years. During this time, he has pastored four congregations, rebuilt two churches, and birth dozens of sons and daughters in the Gospel.

As a humanitarian, he founded GDC Community Outreach, Inc., to meet the social and physical needs of the community, and supports several charities, including COGIC Charities, Mississippi Food Network, and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

Bishop Littleton is married to Wanda Littleton. They have two daughters, a son-in-law, and six grandchildren.

