Hank Aaron Sports Academy presents MLB Pitch, Hit & Run event

The Hank Aaron Sports Academy has been awarded the Major League Baseball (MLB) Pitch, Hit & Run event that will take place May 6, 2023.

Boys and girls ages 7-14 are invited to attend the free MLB Pitch, Hit & Run event to learn a series of movements that are important in baseball and softball. They will be tested and their measurements recorded. Based on their scores, they will advance from a local event to a Team Championship and then on to the National Finals.

The MLB Pitch, Hit & Run event is designed to give youth the opportunity to be a part of a free event that creates an environment for kids to stay active and learn to play baseball and softball in their local community.

Additionally, the Hank Aaron Sports Academy now serves as the official host for both the MLB Pitch, Hit & Run and the Home Run Derby (May 13, 2023). Participation in these events gives athletes a chance to compete, qualify and earn a spot on a Team Championship or National Finals. The Team Championships will be hosted by Major League Baseball teams or affiliates throughout the country during the months of August-October 2023. The National Finals is an all-expense paid trip for the winner and one parent/guardian to compete during the MLB World Series.

Registrations are being accepted now at no cost to participants. For more information and/or to register, visit www.hankaaronsports.com.

The Hank Aaron Sports Academy’s mission is to carry on the legacy of the most prolific baseball player in our generation to all deserving youth!