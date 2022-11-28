From the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance Immigration Law Question and Answer Series

By Attorney L. Patricia Ice and

Paralegal Willy Huff

Jackson Advocate Guest Writers

Question: I have filed forms with the United States Citizenship and Immigrations Services (USCIS). Is there any way to get updates on my case from USCIS without the assistance of a lawyer?

Answer: You can check the status of your pending Petition/Application using the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website at https://egov.uscis.gov/casestatus/landing.do. To check your case status, you must enter the receipt number for your case. You can find this number on the receipt notice you received from USCIS when you originally filed your form. This number is located in the top left of the receipt notice, and is a string of 13 characters that is unique to your case only. Your receipt number will start with three letters, which indicate where your form is being processed (such as EAC, LIN, IOE, or others) followed by 10 numerical digits. Once you enter this receipt number on the Case Status Online page, a new page will appear showing you the most recent action USCIS has taken on your case.

Alternatively, you may opt to call USCIS in order to receive updates on your case over the telephone. Calling 1-800-375-5283 will connect you with USCIS’ automated phone system, which will ask for details of what you need help with. You can say ‘check case status,’ which will lead the system to request your receipt number. You can either enter the receipt number by using your phone’s dial pad, or by saying the number out loud. NOTE: The USCIS automated phone system is available in both English and Spanish. If you would like to use the system in Spanish, press 2 on your dial pad.

You can also create an account on the USCIS website, which will send you email or text notifications when there is an update on your case. To create an account and sign up for updates, visit https://myaccount.uscis.gov/users/sign_up. Once you have created your account and linked your receipt numbers, you can find updates on your case at any time without having to re-enter your receipt number.

Disclaimer: This Q&A is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Please consult with an attorney about your specific case if necessary.

You may send your immigration questions to p.ice@yourmira.org or w.huff@yourmira.org. Please note we may not be able to publish your question.

Pregunta: He presentado formularios ante los Servicios de Ciudadanía e Inmigración de los Estados Unidos (USCIS). ¿Hay alguna manera de obtener actualizaciones sobre mi caso de USCIS sin la ayuda de un abogado?

Respuesta: Puede verificar el estado de su Petición/Solicitud pendiente utilizando el sitio web de los Servicios de Ciudadanía e Inmigración de los Estados Unidos (USCIS) en https://egov.uscis.gov/casestatus/landing.do. Para verificar el estado de su caso, debe ingresar el número de recibo de su caso. Puede encontrar este número en el aviso de recibo que recibió de USCIS cuando presentó originalmente su formulario. Este número se encuentra en la parte superior izquierda del aviso de recibo y es una cadena de 13 caracteres que es única para su caso. Su número de recibo comenzará con tres letras, que indican dónde se está procesando su formulario (como EAC, LIN, IOE u otros) seguidas de 10 dígitos numéricos. Una vez que ingrese este número de recibo en la página Estado del caso en línea, aparecerá una nueva página que le mostrará la acción más reciente que USCIS ha tomado en su caso.

Alternativamente, puede optar por llamar a USCIS para recibir actualizaciones sobre su caso por teléfono. Llamar al 1-800-375-5283 lo conectará con el sistema telefónico automatizado de USCIS, que le pedirá detalles de lo que necesita ayuda. Puede decir ‘verificar el estado del caso’, lo que llevará al sistema a solicitar su número de recibo. Puede ingresar el número de recibo usando el teclado de marcado de su teléfono o diciendo el número en voz alta. NOTA: El sistema telefónico automatizado de USCIS está disponible tanto en inglés como en español. Si desea utilizar el sistema en español, pulse 2 en el teclado de marcado.

También puede crear una cuenta en el sitio web de USCIS, que le enviará notificaciones por correo electrónico o mensaje de texto cuando haya una actualización sobre su caso. Para crear una cuenta y registrarse para recibir actualizaciones, visite https://myaccount.uscis.gov/users/sign_up. Una vez que haya creado su cuenta y vinculado sus números de recibo, puede encontrar actualizaciones sobre su caso en cualquier momento sin tener que volver a ingresar su número de recibo.

Descargo de responsabilidad: Esta sesión de preguntas y respuestas es solo para fines informativos y no constituye asesoramiento legal. Consulte con un abogado sobre su caso específico si es necesario.

Puede enviar sus preguntas de inmigración a p.ice@yourmira.org o w.huff@yourmira.org. Tenga en cuenta que es posible que no podamos publicar su pregunta.