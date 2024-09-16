Friends of Mississippi State Hospital holds annual meeting; recognizes award winners: Nancy B. Foreman Award

JANS – The Nancy B. Foreman Award was presented to the Jackson MS Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. This award was established in appreciation of the dedication and service of Nancy B. Foreman, who was one of seven people to sign the charter to establish the Friends organization in 1987. She served as President from 1989 to 1993 and remained an active board member until her death. She traveled throughout the state at her own expense to educate the public about mental illness and served as a tireless advocate for Mississippi State Hospital. She also led grassroots advocacy efforts with the legislature. Foreman inspired her family, friends, and community and continuously encouraged them to volunteer at MSH. Her daughter, Anne, followed her as President of Friends from 1993 to 1995. This award is given each year to an individual or group who has demonstrated through their service, their commitment to enhancing the quality of life for persons with mental illness.

Mississippi State Hospital Director James G. “Bo” Chastain said, “The Jackson MS Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has been involved in providing Christmas parties and activities at Mississippi State Hospital for more than 25 years. They currently visit the Continued Treatment Programs in Buildings 45 and 46. Nothing stops these ladies; even during COVID they made sure our patients were not forgotten and arranged special deliveries for them.”

Chapter members volunteer at MSH each year because it allows them to impact the families and communities they serve while showing their commitment to one of the sorority’s programmatic thrusts, which is Physical and Mental Health. Members are also driven to volunteer at MSH for personal reasons, including a desire to give back to the community, a passion for mental health, and supporting individuals with mental illness. For them, volunteering at MSH is a way to make a positive impact on the lives of patients and staff and a chance to give back to the community while gaining valuable insights and contributing to a cause they care about.

The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a private, not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to provide assistance and support through established programs in local communities throughout the world. With a rich history of sisterhood, scholarship, and service that spans more than 80 years, they proudly serve the community and look forward to continuing to have a prominent presence with a focus on service for decades to come.

Chastain presented this special award to Gloria Ball, Physical and Mental Health Committee Chair, and Nakisha Davis, President. Davis spoke on behalf of the group and shared, “On behalf of the Jackson Alumnae Chapter of the 452 women I represent today, we would like to give an extreme thank you to the Friends of Mississippi State Hospital. We look forward to continuing the service we do in the community and at Mississippi State Hospital.” Ball added, “We chose Mississippi State Hospital in order to focus on Physical and Mental Health, which is one of our sorority’s five-point programmatic thrusts. We visit MSH once a year and enjoy uplifting the ladies receiving treatment, as well as the staff. We are very surprised by this award and look forward to being here in December to support these ladies again.”