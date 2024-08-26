Famed novelist James Patterson reestablishes scholarship program at Tougaloo College

JANS – James Patterson has renewed his commitment to students at Tougaloo College who are studying education and are committed to careers in teaching by reestablishing his scholarship program. Patterson, known for his prolific career and bestselling novels, will donate $75,000 to provide ten $7,500 scholarships to students majoring in education for the 2024-2025 academic year.

James Patterson, a household name in contemporary literature, has sold over 300 million books worldwide. He is renowned for his Alex Cross series and his numerous contributions to the thriller, young adult, and children’s genres. Patterson’s philanthropic efforts extend beyond his literary achievements; he has consistently supported literacy and education through various initiatives, including his generous scholarship programs.

Tougaloo College, a prestigious liberal arts institution with a rich history dating back to 1869, has long been dedicated to academic excellence, social responsibility, and leadership. The College is renowned for its commitment to providing quality education to a diverse student body and its significant role in the Civil Rights Movement.

The re-establishment of the James Patterson Teacher Education Scholarship is a momentous occasion for Tougaloo College. Dr. Donzell Lee, President of Tougaloo College, expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are deeply honored and grateful for Mr. Patterson’s continued support. His generosity will provide invaluable opportunities for our students, enabling them to pursue their academic dreams and contribute meaningfully to society.”

The ten recipients of the James Patterson Teacher Education Scholarship will be selected based on their academic achievements, leadership qualities, and passion for education. This significant award will alleviate the financial burden of higher education and inspire and empower these talented students to excel in their studies and future careers.

James Patterson’s ongoing commitment to Tougaloo College underscores the importance of investing in the next generation of educators, thinkers, and leaders. His support will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the lives of these students and the broader Tougaloo College community.

For more information about the James Patterson Teacher Education Scholarship Program and Tougaloo College, visit www.tougaloo.edu.