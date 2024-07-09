Entergy’s new Bill Toolkit helps customers manage summer usage

JANS – After experiencing record breaking heat indexes in 2023, Entergy Mississippi is providing tips on how to prepare your home for the high-heat and manage your bill this summer with the newly launched Bill Toolkit site.

Heating and cooling costs make up more than 55% of an average customer’s electric bill. This means that it is important to take steps to conserve energy to lower your electric bills when temperatures start to rise.

Entergy’s Bill Toolkit site helps customers find ways to manage energy usage and save money through energy efficiency programs. Examples of products and services, available at little to no cost, include AC tune-ups, LED bulbs, smart thermostats, duct sealing, and insulation.

Additionally, this program offers home assessments that yield energy efficiency recommendations. A Home Performance with ENERGY STAR assessment reduces the up-front cost of installing energy efficiency upgrades.

Low to no-cost energy efficiency tips

Customers also can save money with these quick and easy energy efficiency tips:

Change air filters. Air filters on some air conditioning units require monthly cleaning or replacing.

Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable temperature. The smaller the difference between the inside and outside temperatures, the lower your energy usage and bill will be.

Buy a programmable thermostat. A programmable thermostat can help manage costs, is controllable, and can help monitor usage.

Use fans to cool off. Ceiling fans, box fans, and oscillating fans use very little electricity to circulate the air. Make sure ceiling fans are rotating in the right direction – counter-clockwise during summer – to push cooler air down into the room. Be sure to turn all fans off in unused rooms.

Close blinds, shades and curtains to keep the sun out and the cool air in. Also, close air conditioning vents in rooms that are not in use.

Seal cracks and holes around doors, windows, and ductwork. Weather stripping and caulk will help keep the cold air in and the hot air out.

Use the myAdvisor tool on myentergy.com. The usage and cost tool can compare usage history by month, day, and hour.

For customers needing help with their bill, Entergy’s Bill Toolkit provides an overview of payment options, such as level billing and pick-a-date, and customer assistance programs. Entergy partners with third party agencies that provide utility bill assistance for seniors, individuals with disabilities, and programs that are income-based. Through Entergy’s The Power to Care program, local nonprofit agencies provide emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals. You also may be eligible to receive federal payment assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP.

For more information, visit BillToolkit.entergy.com for the tools and resources you need to understand your bill, reduce your usage or look for assistance programs and services available to you.