Elder Doctor Robert Shelby Hall: March 18, 1929 – August 09, 2024

Dr. Hall is a World War II and Korean War Veteran. After more than six and a half years in the Armed Forces (Navy & Air Force) he attended and graduated from Dillard University in 1958 receiving a B.A. degree in Health, Safety, Physical Education, and Driver Education. He enrolled in and graduated from Tulane University in 1969 with a M.Ed. in Administration, Supervision, and Guidance and Counseling. Elder Hall graduate from International College in 1982 with a Doctorate degree in Administration, Counseling, and Religion. He also attended New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Education and community service were two of his passions. In addition to the aforementioned, Dr. Hall believed in Life Long Learning. He continued his studies at: Southeastern University, Hammond, LA; University of South Florida at Tampa FL; Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans; and Our Lady of Holy Cross, New Orleans, LA.

His work experience was extensive, including: serving as Senior minister of Old Gentilly Road Methodist Church in New Orleans; New Orleans Public Schools, he retired in 1980 after 21 years of service; Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (Diversity Outreach Liaison) 2002-2005; U. S. Bureau of the Census, Dallas Region (Public Information Specialist (1988-1990); Community Program Specialist (1999-2000); Family Planning Program – Department of Health & Hospitals State of Louisiana (1984-1986); Director Teen Programs (entire State of Louisiana); Director Coalition for the Promotion of Healthy Families and Special Projects; New Orleans Public Schools (Retired 1980) Health, Safety and Physical Education; Visiting Teacher for School Attendance and Distributive Education, Southern University at New Orleans (1965 – 1967); (1971-1972) Director Intra-Murals; Health, Safety, Physical Education First Aid and Inaugurated Driver Education Program.

His vast professional affiliations and accomplishments included: Substance Abuse Counselor’s Organization (SACO) New Orleans District – District One; Volunteer Teen Suicide Prevention (Jewish Family Services – New Orleans, LA; Contractor – State of Louisiana/the Center for Health Training (Austin, TX); Volunteer New Orleans Head Start Program (26 1/2 years)

EDUCATIONAL CERTIFICATION: Principal; Supervisor of Student Teaching; City or Parish

Supervisor (State of Louisiana – State Department of Education – Certificate Valid for Life for

Continuous Service 10/16/1969)

HONORS: Kappa Delta Pi (National Honor Society in Education—Tulane University1970; Special Appreciation Alumni Award of Distinguished Services and Contributions in 1976 and 1996.

AFFILIATIONS: Life membership in the Dillard University National Alumni Association; Disabled American Veteran of Foreign Wars; and three life memberships in the NAACP.

Elder Hall was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings, Lionel Hawkins, Sr., Fred Hawkins, Mae H. Davis, Dorothy H. Brooks, and Ruth H. Cary. He leaves to cherish his memories a niece, Wanda Walker and a Nephew Cal Cary. He is also survived by special friends and caregivers, Donnell and Debra Bell.