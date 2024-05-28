Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.: Jabberwock to showcase R&B divas

JANS – The Divas of R&B will be highlighted by contestants in an upcoming showcase sponsored by the Vicksburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

The Jabberwock will begin at 6 p.m. on May 25, 2024 at the Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium in Vicksburg. The event is free and open to the public.

“We are excited to celebrate the musical careers of some dynamically talented entertainers while giving our youth a much-needed outlet for creative expression,” said Sheeneka Covington, event chairperson.

Fifteen young ladies, ages 6-18, will vie for the titles of “Little Miss Jabberwock,” “Junior Miss Jabberwock,” and “Miss Jabberwock.” In its 15th biennial year, the local program helps the chapter raise funds for scholarships and other community programming. Participants have the opportunity to grow culturally, educationally, and artistically as they work towards the night of the performance.

Part pageant, part talent showcase, the title of the event derives from an imaginary creature from Lewis Carroll’s well-known fairly tale, “Alice in Wonderland” called the Jabberwock. The parts of other animals are what ultimately make the Jabberwock interesting. Likewise, the event will feature an assortment of entertainment by the contestants along with sorority members and other special guests.

The first Jabberwock was held by a Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Chapter in Boston in 1925. Founded at Howard University in 1913, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is an international organization consisting of more than 300,000 members. The Vicksburg Alumnae Chapter was founded in 1976.

Dr. Elmira Ratliff is the chapter president.