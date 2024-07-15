County health departments holding walk-in days for school immunizations

JANS – Several county health departments are holding special walk-in days for back-to-school immunizations. During these clinics, additional nursing staff will be available to provide required immunizations so that parents can complete the process quickly and efficiently. If parents have copies of their child’s immunization record, they should bring it to the clinic.

Mississippi requires immunizations for first-time school entry and 7th grade entry. Parents must provide schools with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) prior to entry.

Here is a list of the walk-in dates and locations by county:

GRENADA; July-Aug. (every Tues. & Thurs.) 8a.-4p.; 1240 Fairground Rd., Grenada

Lawrence; July 15; 9a.-11a. and 1p.-3p.; 1230 Nola Rd., Monticello;

Pike; July 24; 8a.-11a. and 1p.-4p.; 114 E. Presley Blvd., McComb

Winston; July 24; 8:15a.-3:15p.; 95 Vance St., Louisville

Noxubee; July 11 & 25; 8:15a.-3p.; 5931 W. Pearl St., Macon

Oktibbeha; July 15 & 22; 8a.-4p.; 203 Yeates St., Starkville

Scott; July 15 & Aug. 2; 8a.-4:30p.; 1123 Hwy 35 S., Forest

Franklin; July 16 & 23; 9a.-11a. and 1p.-3p.; 140 West Mill Rd., Bude

Adams; July 17 & 29; 8a.-11a. and 1p.-4p.; 415 Hwy. 61 N., Natchez;

Jefferson; July 17 & 24; 8a.-11a. and 1p.-4p.; 700 Main St., Fayette

Lincoln; July 17 & Aug. 5; 8.a-11a. and 1p.-4p.; 1212 Northpark Lane, Brookhaven

Carroll; July 18 & 25; 1p.-3p.; 7225 Hwy. 17, N. Carrollton

Montgomery; July 19 & 26; 8a.-3p.; 707 Alberta Dr., Winona

Walthall; July 22 & 24; 8a.-11a. and 1p.-4p.; 903 Union Rd., Tylertown

Coahoma; July 22, 26 & 29; 9a.-4p.; 785 Ohio St., Clarksdale

Bolivar; July 22-24, 29-Aug. 2, 5-9; 8a.-3:30p.; 711 3rd St., Cleveland

Tallahatchie; July 23, 25 & 30; 8a.-4:30p.; 216 Pleasant St., Charleston

Amite; July 25 & 29; 8a.-11a. and 1p.-4p.; 1000 Irene St., Liberty

Wilkinson; July 25 & Aug. 1; 9a.-11a. and 1p.-3p.; 991 First South St., Woodville

Rankin; July 27; 8a.-Noon; 401 Parkway Dr., Pearl

Warren; July 27 & Aug. 3; 8a.-Noon; 807 Monroe St., Vicksburg

Leflore; July 28-Aug. 2; 8a.-5p.; 2600 Browning Rd., Greenwood

Form 121 can be obtained from your child’s immunization provider or from MSDH’s MyIR service, a convenient way to check records online and print or download Form 121 to send to the school. For more information on using MyIR, please visit https://msdh.ms.gov/MyIR.