County health departments holding walk-in days for school immunizations

JANS – Several county health departments are holding special walk-in days for back-to-school immunizations. During these clinics, additional nursing staff will be available to provide required immunizations so that parents can complete the process quickly and efficiently. If parents have copies of their child’s immunization record, they should bring it to the clinic.
Mississippi requires immunizations for first-time school entry and 7th grade entry. Parents must provide schools with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) prior to entry.
Here is a list of the walk-in dates and locations by county:
GRENADA; July-Aug. (every Tues. & Thurs.) 8a.-4p.; 1240 Fairground Rd., Grenada
Lawrence; July 15; 9a.-11a. and 1p.-3p.; 1230 Nola Rd., Monticello;
Pike; July 24; 8a.-11a. and 1p.-4p.; 114 E. Presley Blvd., McComb
Winston; July 24; 8:15a.-3:15p.; 95 Vance St., Louisville
Noxubee; July 11 & 25; 8:15a.-3p.; 5931 W. Pearl St., Macon
Oktibbeha; July 15 & 22; 8a.-4p.; 203 Yeates St., Starkville
Scott; July 15 & Aug. 2; 8a.-4:30p.; 1123 Hwy 35 S., Forest
Franklin; July 16 & 23; 9a.-11a. and 1p.-3p.; 140 West Mill Rd., Bude
Adams; July 17 & 29; 8a.-11a. and 1p.-4p.; 415 Hwy. 61 N., Natchez;
Jefferson; July 17 & 24; 8a.-11a. and 1p.-4p.; 700 Main St., Fayette
Lincoln; July 17 & Aug. 5; 8.a-11a. and 1p.-4p.; 1212 Northpark Lane, Brookhaven
Carroll; July 18 & 25; 1p.-3p.; 7225 Hwy. 17, N. Carrollton
Montgomery; July 19 & 26; 8a.-3p.; 707 Alberta Dr., Winona
Walthall; July 22 & 24; 8a.-11a. and 1p.-4p.; 903 Union Rd., Tylertown
Coahoma; July 22, 26 & 29; 9a.-4p.; 785 Ohio St., Clarksdale
Bolivar; July 22-24, 29-Aug. 2, 5-9; 8a.-3:30p.; 711 3rd St., Cleveland
Tallahatchie; July 23, 25 & 30; 8a.-4:30p.; 216 Pleasant St., Charleston
Amite; July 25 & 29; 8a.-11a. and 1p.-4p.; 1000 Irene St., Liberty
Wilkinson; July 25 & Aug. 1; 9a.-11a. and 1p.-3p.; 991 First South St., Woodville
Rankin; July 27; 8a.-Noon; 401 Parkway Dr., Pearl
Warren; July 27 & Aug. 3; 8a.-Noon; 807 Monroe St., Vicksburg
Leflore; July 28-Aug. 2; 8a.-5p.; 2600 Browning Rd., Greenwood
Form 121 can be obtained from your child’s immunization provider or from MSDH’s MyIR service, a convenient way to check records online and print or download Form 121 to send to the school. For more information on using MyIR, please visit https://msdh.ms.gov/MyIR.