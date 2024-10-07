Congresswoman Barbara Lee celebrated during CBCF’s Annual Legislative Conference

JANS – Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) received various honors and accolades at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s (CBCF) 2024 Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) held last month. Congresswoman Lee received four awards from various social justice organizations, including Planned Parenthood for America, Color of Change, National Women’s Law Center, and more.

“As this year’s ALC comes to an end, I was proud and honored to be a part of so many meaningful policy discussions, and I was humbled to receive so many meaningful awards,” said Congresswoman Lee. “As we stand at a pivotal moment in our nation’s history, it is crucial that we continue laying the foundation for critical reforms that will improve the health and safety of our communities. We carry on the legacy of those that came before us, and we must keep fighting for racial, social, and economic equity for all.”

Congresswoman Lee also hosted panels during the Annual Legislative Conference that highlighted the need for health activism in the Black community; she also hosted a CBC Tech 2025 braintrust panel on artificial intelligence and Black lives. Congresswoman Lee serves as co-chair of the CBC’s Tech 2025 initiative, which seeks to diversify policy initiatives in the tech space with the Black community in mind.

Congresswoman Lee received the following awards during CBCF’s ALC:

Howard University Alumni Association, Excellence in Truth and Service Award – This award recognizes a leader who embodies the tenants of the Howard University motto, Vertas et Utilitas. Howard University recognized Congresswoman Lee’s unyielding commitment to make the United States a better place for all people by uplifting Black communities and promoting Black progress across the country.

Color of Change, SEIU, Community Change, Lifetime Achievement Award – This award recognized Congresswoman Lee’s achievements, significant milestones, and leadership in advocating for Black communities.

Alliance for Justice, Champion for Safety and Justice – This award recognized Congresswoman Lee for championing fairness, equality, and justice for all people in the United States and around the world, through the power of her elected office and as a community leader.

Planned Parenthood, Reproductive Health Icon Award – This award recognized Congresswoman Lee’s strong, unwavering commitment to sexual and reproductive health, racial justice, and the work of Planned Parenthood.