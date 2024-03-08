SUBSCRIBE NOW

Congressman Bennie Thompson Statement on President Biden’s State of The Union Address

Congressman Bennie G. Thompson

[Washington, D.C.] – Last night, Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), released the following statement on President Biden’s State of the Union Address: “Tonight, President Biden spoke to the American people, highlighting his promises to push America forward. His proposals reflect a core vision shared by House Democrats: People over Politics. I look forward to supporting legislative action that will echo the President’s goal to establish a clear contrast between competing visions for the country and competing forces in the battle for the soul of our nation. It is time to protect our senior citizens
and families by lowering drug costs, building our middle class by making sure the wealthy pay their fair share, investing in America’s small businesses and Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and continuing to minimize student loan debt. It is time to unite and push the President’s vision for the future. I urge my colleagues to stand together and act to protect and continue building our democracy by advocating for and putting the American people first.”

