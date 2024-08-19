Comrade Ollie Anderson Jackson: A soldier who fought the good fight

By Alice Thomas-Tisdale

JA Publisher Emerita

As I dashed into Greater Pearlie Grove MBC in north Jackson last Saturday to say farewell to Ollie Anderson Jackson, while signing the guestbook, I could hear a man’s voice paying homage to his fellow veteran.

As I made my way to a vacant pew in the back of the spacious sanctuary, another mourner began sobbing as they gave it the old college try to muster the strength to express how much Ollie’s kindness towards them meant.

Now settled in my seat and glancing through the funeral program, something caught my attention. In a robotic manner, I raised my head and my eyes zoomed in on the podium. Someone was at the mic but there was utter silence. A family member was desperately struggling to keep from choking on the words she needed to express her deep affection for her beloved uncle.

Though anguishing to watch, it was beautiful at the same time to witness the love being displayed by someone who cherished having spent lots of time with their family member.

As I motioned to stand to make my way to the mic, my ego told my id there really wasn’t much I could add, so simply be still and remain in awe of the life he lived and his willingness to share it with so many.

Ollie never failed to ask about my daughter DeAnna, or my own wellbeing. He revered Charles Tisdale and was an avid Jackson Advocate reader. He was the first person I met when we moved on Eastview Street in late December 1985. He lived right next door. I was quite with child and would bring DeAnna home two weeks later. Ollie couldn’t wait to welcome her to the neighborhood.

He lived by the motto that made State Farm a household word: Like a good neighbor, Ollie was there. Actually, God deserves credit for this adage, and Ollie was happy to live accordingly.

For 21 years, I saw Ollie most days, sometimes two or three times a day. I knew him when he was in good health and I knew him when he was in poor health. I remember how disappointed Ollie was when he had to retire earlier than he wanted to from the postal service due to a decline in his health.

I witnessed his frustration, in that no matter how hard he ran to stay ahead of his relentless opponent, chronic diabetes, there was always another lap to go. So he walked, he rode his stationary bicycle, he followed the nutritional guidelines – most times, he kept his doctors’ appointments, he took his meds, he laughed out loud, he gave back to his community, he took instructions from health care providers, and he prayed continuously – for himself and others, and asked the saints to pray for him.

Ollie didn’t do this regiment for a little while, not even a couple of years. He was a soldier on the battlefield for decades, fighting tooth and nail every bit of the way.

I prefer not to say Ollie succumbed to diabetes. I’d rather say he surrendered to his Lord and Savior and bid farewell to his earthly life knowing his reward was assured.

He was as much a champion as any Olympian, actually more so. Ollie didn’t compete for a gold, silver, or bronze medal. He was a long distance runner for the Lord. Praise God there is no weight for him to hang on his neck, no brass for him to polish, no need for him to qualify for the next race, and most importantly, no one to yell out “fault!” He has run his race and crossed the finish line, and has been added among the victors!

I’m forever thankful that through the years, he found comfort in his family, friends, church, and community; those who helped him stay on the road to glory, and kept him from swerving into the pity lane.

Even after I moved from Eastview Street, from time to time, I would return to West Jackson to visit the neighborhood. The last time I saw Ollie was in early June. He was sitting outside his home in the driveway looking up and down the street where he spent nearly 50 years of his life. We had a nice chat, mostly about DeAnna. And as I was leaving, Ollie reached in his pocket to give me a donation for her upcoming concert.

I’m thankful for those few minutes we shared and my last glimpse of him. As I closed my car door to drive off, through the passenger window, I saw him smiling as he waved goodbye. I honked my horn. I think I honked it twice! I hope so.

Another Eastview Street resident, Mary Weathersby, who still lives directly across the street from Ollie’s house, remembers his love of the outdoors. “Ollie was an active member of the Eastview Street Beautification Club for more than 30 years. He enjoyed landscaping and planting beautiful flowers in his yard. He was an encourager to the rest of us.”

Ollie Anderson Jackson, the youngest son of Margaret S. Jackson and Andrew Singleton Jackson, was born on January 6, 1948, in Carthage, Mississippi. He transitioned July 23, 2024. He was 76.

Ollie accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at First Baptist M.B. Church in Carthage, MS. He attended school in the Leake County School District, where he graduated from Jordan High School in 1966.

After high school, he moved to Chicago, IL and worked in a local steel mill before he was drafted into the United States Army, where he served his country in the Vietnam War. He was wounded in battle and received the Purple Heart commendation. After the war, Ollie returned to Chicago and resumed his position at the steel mill.

In 1970, Ollie enrolled in Jackson State College, now Jackson State University. While in college he worked for several security agencies as a security guard. In 1974, he graduated from Jackson State University, then he pursued a career in education.

Ollie taught in several school districts in Mississippi and Louisiana including Jackson Public Schools, Tunica School District, and Orleans Parish School District. He changed career paths when he began working for the United States Postal Service in Jackson, MS, and he remained there for over thirty years until he retired. After relocating to Jackson, he became a member of Greater Pearlie Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Ollie also served as an usher at Greater Pearlie Grove M.B. Church.

Until his health declined, Ollie loved to travel and socialize. Ollie traveled all over the country. He was a Mason of T.C. Almore Lodge #212, Free And Accepted Mason Prince Hall Affiliated Jurisdiction of Mississippi. He was also active with Jackson State Alumni’s activities, including traveling to as many JSU football games as he could until his health failed. He spent countless mornings with friends at Krystal’s restaurant as well as the John Champion Community Center.

Ollie was proud to be a veteran, and thus was involved in various veteran groups, including VFW Post 9832, which participated in the memorial service. Ollie attended events and traveled with his fellow veterans, as well.

Ollie is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Leroy Wendell Jackson; two sisters, Emma Sue Jackson Hurley and Otis Ruth Jackson; and a nephew, Frederick Hurley.

Ollie leaves to cherish his memory: two brothers, Rufus (Karen) and Melvin (Judy) Jackson; a sister, Mable Gene; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.