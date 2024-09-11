City of Jackson Mounts Hurricane Francine Preparations

(Jackson, Miss.) – The City of Jackson is asking residents to remain vigilant and prepare for potential extreme weather from Hurricane Francine. The National Weather Service forecasts heavy rainfall and wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph, beginning Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. This could lead to some flooding, downed trees and power lines, and damage to roofs and homes.

The Jackson Police Department is ready for the storm and will be working in coordination with Capitol Police. The Jackson Fire Department is also prepared and has prepped equipment in the event of flooding. The city’s Public Works Department has a crew on standby ready to remove downed trees, check traffic lights, and set up barricades.

Mayor Lumumba has signed a state of emergency (attached).

Temporary shelter

The city will be opening the Jackson Police Department Training Academy at 3000 St. Charles St. as a temporary shelter, beginning noon Wednesday. Plans are in place to open an additional shelter if necessary.

Sand bags

Starting Wednesday, there will be sand available to fill sandbags from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 4225 Michael Avalon St.

Important numbers

City officials are asking residents to use the city’s 311 action line, or 601-960-1111 for service calls. Residents are asked to reserve non-emergency calls from 911 to JPD’s administrative line at 601-960-1234. (JPD precinct captain numbers and hours are attached.)

Weather tips

Be prepared. Make a plan for your household and pets. Monitor the forecast. Tune in to local media for weather updates. As a reminder, the city urges residents to stay home if possible to avoid dangerous road conditions. We will continue to post several weather-related tips on our Facebook page.