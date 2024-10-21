Cade Chapel partners with NPHC to stimulate voter engagement

JANS – Cade Chapel Missionary Baptist Church recently recognized the work of the local affiliate of the National Pan Hellenic Council.

In the interest of stimulating voter interest and participation in the upcoming presidential election, a vibrant group of members representing local chapters of the Divine Nine Greek Letter organizations joined in the Collective Celebration of Service and Unity Weekend (September 28-29, 2024). They were joined by representatives from the Hinds County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Black Lives Matter, the City of Jackson, MS (Mississippi) Votes, volunteers, and other stakeholder groups.

Much attention and emphasis has been placed on the upcoming presidential election with a stark difference between the democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president, Donald Trump. The gravity of the upcoming presidential election will impact local as well as global communities. Reginald M. Buckley, Senior Pastor at Cade Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, says this election is a pivotal moment for Mississippi; a time to hope for improved opportunities in support of underserved families and communities often denied and forgotten.

“In Mississippi, we know all too well the sacred value of the vote and the sacrifices made to ensure our right to participate in the franchise. Having an engaged and an informed electorate is critical if America is to fulfill its highest hopes and achieve its expressed ideals of freedom and justice for all,” he stated. “Many on both sides of the aisles agree that American democracy as we know it is on the ballot this November. But so are the things that speak to issues of human need like expanded healthcare, reduced prescription drug costs, and protection of women’s reproductive rights.”

A vibrant group of representatives from the local Divine Nine Greek Letter Organizations knocked on doors and canvassed the Virden Addition and surrounding communities. Information was shared with senior citizens regarding early voting, voter identification requirements, polling locations, and referrals for other questions regarding voting in the upcoming election. Rickey Thigpen, project director for the Collective Celebration of Service and Unity Weekend, welcomed the opportunity as a connector of service between the church and the community.

“It was an honor to work with members of Cade’s collective National Pan-Hellenic community as we executed our Inaugural Greek Unity Day of Service and Celebration,” said Thigpen. “Encouraging some of our first-time voters to register and assisting seniors with some of their accessibility concerns regarding early voting was especially rewarding. We are excited about future opportunities to provide services to our community in assisting our church’s social action and ministerial efforts,” added Thigpen.

The Sunday, 11:00 a.m. Worship Service included highlights of the Collective Celebration of Service and Unity Weekend. A reception was held following the Worship Service. Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zachary Wallace, along with members from Black Lives Matter, and MS (Mississippi) Votes were available to register persons to vote and to give guided information regarding early voting, voting requirements, polling information, and other non-partisan voter information.