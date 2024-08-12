SUBSCRIBE NOW

Butterflies arts project helps participants embrace heritage

Johnnie Mae Maberry

Flutter, Flutter

Beautiful Black and Brown Butterflies. 

Flutter into our hearts, minds, and spirit

 Lest we forget.

Flutter until justice rains down

like a mighty storm and 

Love of all

Becomes flooding rivers. 

These words written by poet/artist/educator Johnnie Mae Maberry in 2023 are brought to life every time she presents her artistic production entitled “The Beautiful Black and Brown Butterflies” series. The touring exhibit pays homage to victims, raises awareness, and helps to create a memory of history that should not be forgotten.

“The killing of unarmed Black and Brown people at the hands of law enforcement officers continues to be an injustice that needs addressing,” says Maberry. “The Beautiful Black and Brown Butterflies (BBBB) series evolved from an ugly situation intended for harm to a purpose-driven series honoring and remembering Black and Brown people whose lives were not allowed to metamorphose into their full life cycle.”

Through her exhibition and workshop, Maberry promotes that black and brown butterflies are equally beautiful and have purpose. “Black butterflies represent honesty and reality. Brown butterflies symbolize changes or transformative cycles. In my series, the butterfly symbolizes the many victims whose lives were violently cut short,” she said.

After reflecting on the exhibition, participants create an individual butterfly representing a personal unique characteristic selected from the “Beautiful Black and Brown Butterflies from A-Z” narrative. Maberry has plans to turn the narrative into a publication illustrated with her paintings.

