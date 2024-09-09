Belhaven University launches Pre-Law degree for aspiring legal professionals

JANS – Belhaven University has announced its Bachelor of Arts in Pre-Law program, a new degree designed to prepare students for successful careers in law and related fields. This comprehensive program equips students with the necessary skills and knowledge for law school admission and offers pathways into a variety of legal-adjacent careers.

The B.A. in Pre-Law program at Belhaven stands out for its interdisciplinary approach, combining courses from various disciplines to foster a holistic understanding of the legal field. Students will be well-prepared for the LSAT and law school admissions, and the program also opens doors to graduate studies and employment in legal-adjacent careers.

“Our new Pre-Law program is a significant addition to Belhaven University’s academic offerings,” said Belhaven University Provost Dr. Audrey Kelleher. “We have designed a curriculum that not only prepares students for the rigors of law school but also provides a well-rounded education that integrates public relations, intercultural communication, and criminal justice, all taught from a Christian worldview.”

In addition to traditional legal careers, the program equips graduates with skills that are valuable in business, criminal justice, and other humanities fields. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics highlights a range of potential career paths for Pre-Law graduates, including roles such as judicial law clerks, lawyers, mediators, paralegals, and legal assistants.

Belhaven University’s new Pre-Law program is now accepting applications for the upcoming academic year.

For more information, visit https://www.belhaven.edu/academics/humanities/bachelor-degree/pre-law.html.