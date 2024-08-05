SUBSCRIBE NOW

Atmos Energy donates $21,000 for STEM Stories Library Project

JANS – For more than 20 years, We Will Go has been providing valuable services to central Jackson ranging from food to education. On July 24, their efforts got a boost from Atmos Energy.

At the non-profit’s building on historic Farish Street, Atmos Energy presented a check for $21,000 to the Jackson-based ministry. We Will Go will use the donation for the second of its 3-part plan to bring a much-needed asset to the community.

“Atmos Energy’s donation philosophy is called ‘Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities,’” said Linda Waters, Manager of Public Affairs for Atmos Energy in Mississippi. “We Will Go and the STEM Stories Library Project are a natural fit for us to help achieve our goals.”

“Childhood illiteracy is a national crisis – especially in central Jackson,” said Calandra Daniels, Director of Education for We Will Go. “Research shows when students have access to books or other similar resources they have a much better chance of personal and academic success.”

“STEM oriented education increases a student’s problem solving and critical thinking skills, which correlates with higher standards of education,” said Daniels.

The STEM Stories Library Project has 3 phases and Atmos Energy’s donation is earmarked for Phase 2, which includes:

• Install reading risers

• Purchase additional student seating

• Install literacy and branding signage

• Install reading “caves”

• Purchase of educator desk and storage shelves

• Design consulting services

“This is an exciting project that will really benefit young people in Jackson,” said Linda Waters. “Atmos Energy is proud and excited to be part of this effort.”

More information about We Will Go can be found at www.wewillgo.org.

