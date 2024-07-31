SUBSCRIBE NOW

Amos elected Chairperson of MS 2nd Congressional District Democratic Executive Committee

JACKSON-Mississippi Democratic National Committeewoman Jacquie Amos has taken on an additional leadership role as Democrats head into battle in this historic election year.  In a ZOOM meeting last night, Amos defeated longtime 2nd District Chairman Willie Griffin of Greenville to take the helm of the 20 member district-level committee that represents the only Democratic majority Congressional District in the state.  Covering all or part of 30 counties, the district reaches from Tunica to Woodville and includes most of metropolitan Jackson and all of the Mississippi Delta.  

“We have a duty to do much better and deliver much more than we have been doing as Democratic leaders in Mississippi.  The old habits of complaining much and producing little must die now.  The fate of humanity itself is at stake, and every Democrat must answer the call of duty ready for battle.  We must turn out in record numbers.  No excuses, no division, and no equivocation will be allowed.  Step up, Democrats,” said Amos.

July 31, 2024