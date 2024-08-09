American Red Cross Launches Shelter Training Institute Preparing Volunteers for Future Disasters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Aug 8, 2024) — The American Red Cross Alabama and Mississippi Region establishes region-wide institute focused on training communities to respond to the needs of our region in the event of a disaster.

This multi-day event runs Wednesday, August 7 through Monday, August 12 at Red Cross facilities across both states. Participants can choose to attend virtually when available (session length is approximately 3 hours):

ALABAMA

Birmingham, Ala. – 114 22nd Street South

Wed., Aug 7: 3:00 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 10: 9:00 a.m.

Mon., Aug 12: 6:00 p.m.

Huntsville, Ala. – 1015 Airport Rd, Ste. 2

Wed. Aug 7 at 10:00 a.m.

Montgomery, Ala. – 5015 Woods Crossing Drive

Thurs., Aug 8 @ 10:00 a.m. *

Fri., Aug 9 @ 10:00 a.m.

Mobile, Ala. – 35 N Sage Ave.

Fri., Aug 9: 10:00 a.m.

Fri. Aug. 9: 1:00 p.m.

MISSISSIPPI

Flowood, Miss. – 9 River Bend Place

Thurs., Aug. 8: 6:00 p.m.

Tupelo, Miss. – 4127 Westside Drive

Thurs., Aug. 8: 1:00 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 10: 1:00 p.m.

Mon., Aug. 12: 6:00 p.m.

Gulfport, Miss. – 612 E Pass Rd

Wed., Aug 7 @ 6:00 p.m. *

Thurs., Aug 8 @ 1:00 p.m.

Among all Red Cross regions, Alabama and Mississippi have consistently ranked as some of the most disaster-prone areas, with a high probability of requiring complex disaster responses year-round.

“With our propensity for hurricanes, floods and other disasters, the Alabama and Mississippi Region of the Red Cross strives to ensure our team is properly trained to respond to the needs of each community 24/7,” said Darius Jackson, deputy regional disaster programs officer.

Those interested in volunteering for the Red Cross can visit redcross.org/volunteer or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. For information on the Alabama and Mississippi region, visit redcross.org/AlabamaMississippi