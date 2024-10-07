Alum Ashley Norwood joins JSU staff as Associate Director of Digital Storytelling

JANS – Award-winning journalist and multimedia expert Ashley F.G. Norwood has joined Jackson State University’s Division of University Communications as the Associate Director of Digital Storytelling. Norwood will use digital storytelling to enhance student recruitment, strengthen alumni relations, and amplify JSU’s brand visibility across digital platforms while highlighting the university’s commitment to innovative, forward-thinking communication strategies. Norwood is no stranger to the impact of storytelling and its role in elevating voices and narratives. She brings nearly a decade of experience in print, radio, television, film, and podcasting, with an impressive track record in creating art that drives social change.

“As a former reporter and multimedia journalist, I understand the significance of storytelling. It has the power to inform, propel people into action, and effect change. As a proud alumna and second-generation legacy, I couldn’t imagine offering my gifts anywhere else,” Norwood stated. “I look forward to creating stories that convey JSU’s complex history in a relatable and memorable way that will inspire our students and resonate with audiences beyond our campus.”

Norwood is a proud alumna of Jackson State University and the University of Mississippi, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in English and attained a Master of Arts in journalism and media studies, respectively.

Now, Norwood continues a dream and passion she has held since a youth.

“As a little girl, I would write scripts, design sets, and imagine plots with my Barbie dolls and teddy bears. I come from a lineage of storytellers, media entrepreneurs, and educators, so this moment feels as if it were made just for me.”

She has honed her talents at Mississippi Public Broadcasting and Mississippi Today, where she contributed as a senior radio news reporter, multimedia journalist, and executive producer. Norwood is also an adjunct professor of multimedia journalism at JSU, where she educates, mentors, and provides students with valuable hands-on experience in multimedia storytelling.

In her new role, Norwood will lead the creation of oral histories, documentaries, and multimedia projects ranging from student successes to institutional milestones. It will also involve deep dives into university archives and history, interviews, and data to craft compelling narratives. She will collaborate closely with the creative services, digital media, marketing, and public relations teams in the Division of University Communications to amplify opportunities for impactful storytelling.

Dr. Tangelia Kelly, Chief Communications Officer and Executive Director of University Communications, shared her enthusiasm for how the role will benefit the university.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ashley to our team. Adding a digital storytelling expert positions JSU at the forefront of emerging trends in higher education, as universities increasingly prioritize innovative digital engagement to tell meaningful stories and build deeper connections with students and stakeholders. Capturing and preserving JSU’s rich history is vital, and Ashley’s expertise will help us amplify our most impactful stories in fresh, creative ways,” Kelly shared.

Norwood is an active member of the Jackson State University National Alumni Association, National Association of Black Journalists, Investigative Reporters & Editors, the Ida B. Wells Society, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She is also the founder of FG Media Productions, LLC, and serves as executive producer at Red Squared Communication Design Company.