All of US Research Journey comes to Tougaloo College

The All of Us Research Journey, a traveling hands-on exhibit hosted by the National Institutes of Health, will arrive at Tougaloo College April 24-27, 2023. The exhibit is a part of a national tour that raises awareness about the All of Us Research Program. 

The All of Us Research Program, which aims to include one million participants, will ambitiously collect health data that will speed up thousands of research studies to impact an array of health conditions. The research focuses on the intersection of three major factors – biology, environment, and lifestyle – of participants that engage in the hands-on experiences. They will answer surveys, give their physical measurements, and blood and urine samples. The information collected will consider where the volunteers live, what they do, and the family history to learn more about different diseases and treatments that will improve health for future generations. As it is not a single research study that is focused on a specific disease or community, it will create a research resource that will inform numerous studies that cover a wide range of health conditions.

The mobile exhibit allows volunteers to join the program on the spot with features that include:

• A virtual reality experience;

• Private rooms for physical measurement and bio-sample collection; and

• An interactive station where participants can write a note to share with others about their inspiration joining the program.

The All of Us Research Program is part of the National Institutes of Health and reports, “We are actively partnering with academic institutions, healthcare organizations, community partners, and others to create a groundbreaking national research platform. The journey features interactive activities, videos, games, quizzes, and more, all designed to demonstrate the power of your participation in health research. All of Us Research is committed to protecting the health of the communities we serve.  As such, we will adhere to local community safety guidelines. Diversity, transparency, and accessibility are core values that guide All of Us.

To join and learn more about the All of Us Research Program, visit JoinAllofUs.org/drive. Please meet the All of Us Research Program interactive exhibit at the Tougaloo College campus Health and Wellness Center, located at 500 West County Line Road (Tougaloo, MS 39174) from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. .  Taking part is free! 

By Brinda Fuller Willis
April 24, 2023