Agatha ‘Aisy’ Chen: A Black First Lady of China

LAWYER EXTRAORDINAIRE

One of the first overseas Chinese to practice English law, Eugene Chen’s groundbreaking achievement came in 1927 when he helped China reclaim the colonial port cities of Hankou and Jiujiang from the British government. Having failed to learn Chinese from him parents, especially his father who had been forced to leave China because of his participation in the Taiping rebellion of 1850-1864, Chen established three English-language papers in China.

Eugene Chen, who was born in Trinidad in 1878 and passed away in Shanghai inn 1944, is best known as the foreign minister to four different Chinese governments, beginning with Sun Yat-sen’s Republic of China that was established in 1911. It was Sun’s 1912 speech in London to a group of overseas Chinese that inspired Chen to move to China and support the new government, even though Chen couldn’t even speak or read Chinese at the time.

After Sun Yat-sen’s death in 1925, the several revolutionary factions that had worked together during the wise medical doctors inspiring leadership suddenly plunged into a war of all against all in order to rise to the top of the top of the political heap, several opposing factions even serving the same master – the Soviet Union.

“The National Revolutionary Army,” Wikileaks says, “the military arm of the KMT (Kuomintang), captured the three cities of Wuchang, Hankou, and Hanyang in a series of battles from August to October 1926 during the early stage of the Northern Expedition, and merged their municipal governments to form the Wuhan nationalist government.”

Following the capture of Wuhan, the existing Kuomintang (KMT) government, which had been based in Guangzhou, moved there in December 1926.

“The Wuhan nationalist government was a left-wing nationalist government of China led first by Eugene Chen, and later by Wang Jingwei, that was based in Wuhan from 5 December 1926 to 21 September 1927.”

This short period of 10 months would have been the finest hour for Eugene and Aisy—their brief shining moment in the political spotlight of the world —if only she had not died six months before her beloved “nerd” of a husband became the provisional President of the Republic of China based there in Wuhan.

Kuomintang General Chiang Kaishek moved his army to Wuhan in April 1927 and began purging the followers of Chen and Wang. This was known as the “Nanjing-Wuhan Split”.

The Wuhan government strategically withdrew as Chiang advanced his reign of terror, a period of respite that allowed him to form his own government in Nanjing. While Chiang continued the Northern Expedition on his own, increasing tensions between communists and the KMT in the Wuhan government resulted in a new purge of communists. Eventually a short-lived reconciliation was the protocol as an impending conflict with Japan was lay on the near horizon, followed by China’s involvement in World War II that was about to break out in Europe before spreading to all of Asia. The Wuhan government was merged into the Kuomintang again and Chen found it expedient to lie low until the political landscape became clearer.

“When war with Japan broke out in 1937,” the Singapore Women’s Hall of Fall noted, “Eugene was imprisoned by the Japanese, and he died a prisoner of war in 1944.”

TALENTED FAMILY

Aisy’s death did not erase the footprint she had left on the sands of modern history. Her four surviving offspring have conducted themselves on the world stage so as to bring deserving respect and international praise to the entire Chen family, dating back to Eugene’s father’s gallant efforts to turn out both the British and the decrepit Qing dynasty, before he ventured toward a new destiny in Trinidad.

Four of Eugene and Aisy’s eight children outlived both their parents. All four became very accomplished political philosophers, artists, writers, and professionals of varied stripes. Indeed, their second eldest child, internationally acclaimed ballerina Sylvia Chen (Si-Lan Chen) came very close to marrying African American poet and social activist Langston Hughes during their year-long association in the Soviet Union in 1932.

Percy Chen (1901-1986), a lawyer, worked with his father for many years – Chen moved to Hong Kong and established a private law practice in 1947. He was a founding member of the Hong Kong Bar Association in 1948 and served as its first secretary. In 1949, Percy Chen and some other pro-Communist intellectuals and professionals founded the Hong Kong Chinese Reform Association (HKCRA). He died in 1986.

Sylvia (Si-Lan) Chen (1905-1996), an internationally known dancer, married the American film historian Jay Leyda year after her engagement to Langston Hughes ended in disappointment for her.

Why did she give up on Langston Hughes? Several accounts assert that Langston was “gay” and had no interest in feminine courtship. Hughes biographer Wallace Best of Princeton University contends, however, that “Hughes’s evasiveness about religion and sexuality was strategic and a style of life that eschewed the notion of fixed identities. Hughes’s approach to religion was not static and his sexuality was most likely on a spectrum, making attempts to mark him religiously or in terms of a particular sexual identity difficult, if not impossible.”

Jack Chen (1908-1995), became famous internationally as a political cartoonist during the Second Sino-Japanese War (1937–1945), and in 1973, he wrote a revealing account of his life during the Cultural Revolution, “A Year In Upper Felicity”.

“In 1971,” Wikileaks reports, “he (Jack Chen) came to the United States and lectured widely about Chinese affairs, including at Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Stanford, and UC Berkeley. He wrote for several publications including The New York Times and Esquire. In 1972-73, Chen worked as a consultant to the New York State Department of Education, helping to develop study programs on modern China. In 1973-77, he worked at Cornell University, lecturing, researching, and writing. In 1978-82, he worked at the Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco and organized the exhibition “Chinese of America,” the research for which became the basis for his book The Chinese of America.”

Yolanda (Yulen) Chen (1913-2006), sent to the USSR for safety during one of the deadliest stages of the civil war in China, stayed there for the rest of her life and came to prominence as a camerawoman. She died in Russia in 2006.