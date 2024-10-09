HAL’S ST. PADDY’S PARADE & FESTIVAL GEARING UP FOR 2025 EVENT

Jackson’s Favorite Spring Event Returns with Legendary Bluesman Jesse Robinson as Grand Marshal

JACKSON, MISS. – Plans are underway for the return of Jackson, Mississippi’s largest event, the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival. The official 2025 event theme is “Hey, Hey, the Blues is All Green” with legendary bluesman Jesse Robinson at the helm as Grand Marshal of Jackson’s favorite parade.

Robinson is a Mississippi native and current Jacksonian. The blues guitarist and singer began playing guitar at the age of six and went on to work with many other musicians including, Cassandra Wilson, Junior Wells, Buddy Guy, Bobby Rush, and more. He is now widely known as the front man for B.B. King’s Blues Band.

“Bringing this event to the people of Jackson and Mississippi never gets old,” says Malcolm White, Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival Founder. “We pride ourselves in being the ‘people’s parade.’ It’s a time for anyone and everyone to come together to celebrate the spring season and our vibrant community. Jesse Robinson embodies so much about our thriving community and is a true Mississippi legend. We’re honored to have him as our 2025 Grand Marshal.”

The 2025 weeklong rites of spring celebration will kick off on Saturday, March 15, 2025 with Run the Rainbow for Children’s, a 5k, 10k, half and full marathon. The week of events features The Stomp at Cathead Distillery on Friday, March 21st and is followed by a day of events, including the parade and after party on Saturday, March 22nd. As in previous years, the parade and festival will raise funds for Children’s of Mississippi, the state’s only children’s hospital.

Safety and security remain top priority for event organizers. Capitol Police, Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, and Capitol Police will once again join forces to ensure a safe celebration for all.