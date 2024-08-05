Dr. Joe Louis Galloway: Revered as a man who gave his all to educate others

Dr. Joe Louis Galloway, the first African American to serve as the Superintendent of the Canton Public School District, succumbed July 23, 2024. He was 85. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 2, 2024, at 11 am at New Hope Baptist Church, 1555 Beasley Rd., Jackson, MS.

“Dr. Galloway was a loving and dedicated former educator in the district who will be sorely missed in our community,” commented Canton Public School District Superintendent Gary Hannah. “His wonderful spirit will forever live on in the memory and the hearts and minds of the countless lives he touched. We are thankful for Dr. Galloway’s years of distinguished service to the Canton Public School District.”

Born and raised in Madison County, Dr. Galloway graduated from Cameron Street High School in Canton, MS. He continued to pursue his passion for education at Jackson State College (now University), where he earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and master’s degree in school administration. His quest for knowledge and excellence did not stop there. He went on to earn a doctorate in education from Mississippi State University and later a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Miami in Florida. His academic achievements were a reflection of his dedication to personal growth and his relentless pursuit of excellence.

Dr. Galloway’s career in the Jackson Public School System spanned several decades, during which he made a significant impact on the lives of others as a teacher and assistant principal at Johnson Elementary, assistant principal at Blackburn Middle School, and principal at Poindexter Elementary. Dr. Galloway left the Jackson Public School System to become Superintendent of the Canton Public School District, the first Black person to hold that position. This was a full circle moment in his career, having attended the same public school system as a child during segregation. After his tenure with the Canton Public School District, Dr. Galloway served as an adjunct professor at Tougaloo College. Throughout his career, Dr. Galloway was known for his strong, no-nonsense leadership style and his ability to inspire both students and colleagues to reach their highest potential. His passion for the education of young people was evident in every aspect of his professional life, setting a high level of excellence for himself and others.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dr. Galloway was a man of profound faith. He confessed his faith in Christ at an early age and was a devoted member of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Madison County, where he served on the deacon and trustee boards. He later joined New Hope Baptist Church in Jackson, Mississippi, where he sang in the choir and actively participated in church activities. His faith was the cornerstone of his life, guiding him in all his endeavors.

Dr. Galloway was also a family man, deeply committed to his beloved wife, Beatrice Taylor Galloway, to whom he was married for 65 wonderful years. Together, they raised three sons, Rocky, Edgar, and Kevin, instilling in them the same values of hard work, integrity, and faith that he lived by every day.