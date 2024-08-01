Congressman Thompson Announces Over $521 Million for Mississippi Farmers Harmed by Discrimination

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Bennie G. Thompson proudly acknowledges the completion of the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program (DFAP) by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). This vital initiative addresses the long-standing discrimination experienced by farmers and ranchers in USDA loan programs.

The Discrimination Financial Assistance Program (DFAP) was created under Section 22007 of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Congress allocated $2.2 billion for the program, instructing the USDA to provide financial support to farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners who faced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs. Today, over 43,000 individuals nationwide will receive aid through the program, including over 23,000 current or former farmers receiving up to $500,000 and over 20,000 prospective farmers receiving up to $6,000.

Mississippi leads the nation with the highest number of recipients. A total of 13,283 individuals will receive $521,830,460 in financial assistance, including 5,892 current producers and 7,391 planned producers.

“This program is crucial for Black farmers in Mississippi and across the country, who have historically faced systemic discrimination,” said Rep. Thompson. “As the only member of Congress from Mississippi to vote for the Inflation Reduction Act, I am proud to see the positive impact this legislation is having on our farmers and ranchers. These awards are a significant step in the right direction, but our work towards equity must continue.”

“Farmers and ranchers work around the clock to put food on our tables and steward our Nation’s land. But for too long, many farmers and ranchers experienced discrimination in farm loan programs and have not had the same access to federal resources and support,” said President Joe Biden. “I promised to address this inequity when I became President. Today that promise has become a reality. My Inflation Reduction Act took a bold step to address the effects of discrimination in farming and ranching, and today’s action will enable more farmers and ranchers to support themselves and their families, help grow the economy, and pursue their dreams.”

“The completion of the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program is an important moment in USDA’s history, and in our journey to becoming a department that truly serves everyone who wants to participate in agriculture. While this financial assistance is not compensation for anyone’s losses or pain endured, it is an acknowledgement. My hope is that this will ensure that many farmers can stay on their farms, contribute to our nation’s food supply, and continue doing what they love,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “I am also immensely grateful to USDA’s many partners in this effort, including the organizations who helped spread the word and offer technical assistance to applicants. This process, and the information contained in the applications, will help USDA as we fine tune our efforts to make USDA programs accessible, inclusive and equitable to all.”

Learn more about the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program here. View the full list of award distributions announced today here.