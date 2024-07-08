Carter Smith selected for prestigious S&P Global Ratings CREDit Program internship

JANS – Carter Smith, a senior at Jackson State University, has been selected for the highly competitive CREDit Program internship at S&P Global Ratings. This prestigious three-year program offers rigorous skills-building activities and hands-on analytical work through rotations within the Ratings Division. Smith will complete a 10-week assignment with the Commercial Real Estate Group, focusing on home building, culminating in a comprehensive case study. Smith will be located at the headquarters in Manhattan, NY.

At JSU, Smith maintains a 4.0 GPA in Economics, is a President’s Scholar, and has received the Phi Theta Kappa Full Academic Scholarship. His leadership roles include serving as a FedEx HBCU Student Ambassador and participating in the Men of Excellence (public service and leadership) organization. He is also a member of several academic honor societies.

Smith, a native of Jackson, MS, graduated summa cum laude from Hinds Community College with an Associate of Arts degree in one year and was presidential scholar and a defensive back on the football team. As the salutatorian of Richland High School’s class of 2022, Smith also received numerous accolades including Mr. Richland High School and Richland High School’s Most Athletic. Smith is the son of Barbara Monroe and the late Myron Smith.

The S&P Global Ratings CREDit Program is renowned for developing the next generation of financial analysts and leaders. S&P Global Ratings, one of 6 divisions of S&P Global, assesses the creditworthiness of and assigns credit ratings on various entities, such as corporations, hospitals, financial instruments, and governments. S&P Global employees over 40,000 globally.