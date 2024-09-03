The name ‘Mississippi’ rang out every night in United Center at DNC 2024

By Dr. Anne T. Sulton, Esq.

JA Senior International Correspondent

By Alice Thomas-Tisdale

JA Publisher Emerita

Although seated “along the third base line near home plate” and only 40 delegates strong, the Mississippi delegation had reason to cheer with over 4,500 other delegates representing 56 other jurisdictions.

Mississippians’ contributions to the Democratic Party and our entire nation were subjects of many speakers at the podium mike on “home plate”.

Repeated mentions of Fannie Lou Hamer’s name, and other Mississippians, added to the excitement for all attendees fortunate enough to get into the United Center in Chicago.

Credentials authorizing entry into the arena were not easy to obtain. Security was tight. The Jackson Advocate was able to get press credentials for two reporters.

The event was historic and everyone there knew it, and were excited to be an eyewitness to history.

Unlike any other Democratic National Convention, Mississippi delegates seemed to be the center of attention. They even outshined Harris’ and Walz’s home states whose delegates were seated up front and center in the United Center.

Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson, whose parents hail from the Magnolia State, made a personal appearance at the Mississippi Dems breakfast the day following welcoming all delegates to the Windy City. Derrick Johnson, NAACP national president and a Jackson resident, also spoke at the convention, as did Congressman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), Jackson State University alum Senator Laphonza Butler (D-CA), Mississippi native Oprah Winfrey, and Rev. Amos Brown, VP Harris’ minister who attended Lanier High School in Jackson, closed out DNC 2024 with a memorable benediction.

And even outside the DNC convention perimeter, Mississippi delegates wearing their state party t-shirts and Fannie Lou Hamer buttons were frequently stopped by Chicago residents excited to let them know they were either from Mississippi or had relatives there.

We weren’t left out either. Several people noticing our Jackson Advocate-Mississippi press shirts pulled us to the side to talk about their connection to the state. Interestingly, most grew up in the Delta.

All and all, it was a very good week to be a Mississippian.