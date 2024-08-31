SUBSCRIBE NOW

September – Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Jackson, MS – August 18, 2023 The You Are Not Alone Prostate Cancer Support Self-Help Group, in partnership with the Mississippi Department of Health, continues to raise awareness among men, particularly those at high risk. Statistics show that African American men are fifty percent more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer.

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. To mark this, a press conference will be held on Wednesday, September 4th, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at The Mississippi State Capitol – Rotunda, Jackson, MS. The purpose of this press conference is to increase awareness among men and encourage discussions about prostate health and screening options. Early detection is crucial for prevention. Prostate cancer claims the lives of 30,000 men in the U.S. alone each year and 300,000 worldwide.

Prostate cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer death among American men. Approximately 3.1 million men are currently living with the disease. However, with early detection and proper treatment, it is often curable.

During the month of September, we encourage everyone to wear blue, the symbolic color for prostate cancer awareness.

For more information, please contact Jerry Knight at jknight@defeatprostatecancer.org or

601-260-0516.

By Jackson Advocate News Service
August 31, 2024