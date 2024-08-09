Roll-Off Dumpster Day cancelled for Saturday

(Jackson, Miss.) – The City of Jackson’s Roll-Off Dumpster Day for this Saturday, August 10 has been cancelled until further notice.

Roll-Off Details

Roll-Off days will continue to be held on the second Saturday of every month as resources allow. Dumpsters will be placed at one location each month. They will be available for disposal from 8a.m. until 3 p.m., weather permitting.

The City is asking residents not to leave debris at the location if the dumpster is not available.

Residents may bring all household furniture, small appliances and accessories for disposal. However, tires, chemicals and gas tanks are not accepted in Roll-Off Dumpster program. Participants are required to place debris inside dumpster provided at the location.

City businesses and residents living outside the city limits of Jackson are not eligible to participate. Proof of residency may be required. For more information about Roll-Off Dumpster Day and other Solid Waste programs, contact the City of Jackson at 601-960-0000 or visit the website at http://www.jacksonms.gov/.