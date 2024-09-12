Richard’s suspends garbage service Thursday due to inclement weather

(Jackson, Miss.)– Due to expected inclement weather from Hurricane Francine, Richard’s Disposal Inc. will suspend garbage pickup services tomorrow, Thursday, September 12. The decision is made out of consideration for the safety of Richard’s employees as strong winds and heavy rainfall is expected across the Jackson area tomorrow. We will continue to provide updates as additional information develops.

In the meantime, residents are asked to take the following preparations as it relates to trash:

Pre-Storm Preparations

Secure Waste Bins – Make sure all trash cans, dumpsters, and recycling bins are securely closed and, if possible, stored in a safe location. Unsecured waste can become dangerous projectiles in high winds.

Reduce Waste Generation-In the days leading up to a storm, limit the amount of solid waste generated. For example, hold off on yard work or large cleanups that generate excess trash.

Remove Hazardous Waste- Dispose of hazardous waste (paints, chemicals, batteries) well before a storm hits, as these materials can cause contamination if they spill or are dispersed by the storm.

During the Storm

Avoid Putting out Trash – Do not put trash out for collection if a storm is imminent. High winds can scatter waste, leading to blockages in storm drains and water contamination.

Minimize Waste- Try to reduce the amount of waste produced during the storm by reusing materials or holding onto waste until the storm passes and collection services resume.

Post Storm Management

Debris Collection and Disposal- After a storm, prioritize cleaning debris from street, homes, and properties. Follow local guidelines for separating debris, such as fallen branches, construction materials, and household waste.

Hazardous Waste Handling- Be cautious with waste that could be hazardous, especially if it has been exposed to floodwaters or chemical spills. Contact local waste management services for proper disposal.