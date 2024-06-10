Plant-based Chef Charles Smith believes ‘Food is Medicine’

Charles Smith is a man of the cloth, tablecloth that is. As a plant-based chef, he promotes “Food for Life” as a hands-on cooking instructor certified through the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM). Chef Smith says, “Food is Medicine,” and he can show people how to reverse diabetes, alleviate obesity, reduce high cholesterol and high blood pressure, and prevent some forms of cancer. He said both his parents, Cora and Clay Smith, died prematurely at age 58 and 44, respectively, of diseases that could have been prevented had they been educated about proper food intact.

“If my mother had known better ways to cook and eat, she and my father could have lived not so sickly throughout their lives. As a child, I was cooking with my mother and cooking for her when she was on dialysis. My cooking ministry is all about taking people to another level with regards to their relationship with food,” said the 68 year old.

Chef Smith was born in Pocahontas, MS, and started his “Food for Life” business to promote “My Health, My Mississippi” to educate the public about the benefits of a plant-based diet. “Through my weekly, free Zoom classes (myhealthmymississippi.com), I demonstrate plant-based cooking techniques with recipes and ingredients that create flavorful meals that are easy and quickly prepared,” he said. Classes are conducted Tuesdays, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

“The body gives you ammunition to fight off diseases via the foods you put into your body. In a plant-based diet, no dairy and no cheese are used, instead, I use Tofu, soy, almond, and coconut milk. PCRM has a 21-day plant-based Kickstarter kit to help anyone who wants to live healthier and not live sickly. Normally, results are seen within the first three weeks.”

Chef Smith says if one changes their thinking, they’ll want to live longer, eat from the ground to cure not treat certain conditions with medications. “Make food your medicine, not medicine your food; medication is not my destination. Plant-based eating is a preventive method of eating with an increased intake of fruits/vegetables (fresh, frozen, canned), legumes, and grains … A high-fiber diet is to the body what Drano is to a stopped-up sink. Meat has zero fiber.

“The key to creating a well-seasoned plant-based diet is the use of spices and herbs, such as garlic, onions, chili powder, cumin, cilantro, ginger, parsley, and turmeric to enhance the flavor of foods that are pleasing to the palate,” said Chef Smith. An example of plant-based dishes that one can create includes Sweet Potato Brownies, Stew (western trail stew with grains and legumes), Tofu Scramble (looks like scrambled eggs), and Bean Salad (Pinto and Black Beans).”

For more information about the plant-based life, visit https://www.myhealthmymississippi.com or contact Chef Charles Smith at charlessmith@myhealthmymississippi.com.