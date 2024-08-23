Notice to Bidders Vehicle Insurance Coverage

The Bolivar County Council on Aging, Inc. (BCCOA) will be accepting “BIDS” for fleet insurance
(68 vehicles) for fiscal year 2024-2025. The requested coverage needed for insurance is below:
Fleet Insurance
General Liability: $1,000,000
Auto Liability: $1,000,000
Sexual Abuse and Molestation: $500,000
The deadline for all bids is Friday, September 20, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. BCCOA reserves the right to
accept or reject any and all bids. Interested individuals may contact the Executive Director,
LaShonda McKinney at 662-846-6161 or via email at lashondawilson@bccoatransit.org for
further information.
BCCOA assures that no person is excluded from participation in, or denied the benefits of, or be
otherwise subjected to discrimination or retaliation under any program or activity undertaken
by the agency on the basis of race, color, or national origin.