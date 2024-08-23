Notice to Bidders Vehicle Insurance Coverage

The Bolivar County Council on Aging, Inc. (BCCOA) will be accepting “BIDS” for fleet insurance

(68 vehicles) for fiscal year 2024-2025. The requested coverage needed for insurance is below:

Fleet Insurance

General Liability: $1,000,000

Auto Liability: $1,000,000

Sexual Abuse and Molestation: $500,000

The deadline for all bids is Friday, September 20, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. BCCOA reserves the right to

accept or reject any and all bids. Interested individuals may contact the Executive Director,

LaShonda McKinney at 662-846-6161 or via email at lashondawilson@bccoatransit.org for

further information.

BCCOA assures that no person is excluded from participation in, or denied the benefits of, or be

otherwise subjected to discrimination or retaliation under any program or activity undertaken

by the agency on the basis of race, color, or national origin.