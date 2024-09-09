Nissan and Habitat partner to drive the mission of helping local families achieve safe,  affordable housing

JANS – Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant and Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area (HFHMCA) marked another collaboration milestone with the completion of their first rehab project in the tri-county area. More than 80 Nissan volunteers contributed their time and skills during the project from May to July, benefiting Jackson resident Janice Barber and her family. Habitat home rehabs preserve existing homes in the community and maximize the number of families who can become homeowners.

“Nissan’s corporate mission is to enrich the lives of others, and our relationship with Habitat for Humanity is a perfect fit as it encompasses this exactly,” said Victor Taylor, vice president of manufacturing, Nissan Canton. “We build more than great cars; we build community. Our employees love to support deserving families who need safe, affordable housing. We want to continue to make a difference in this community where our employees live and work.”

“For years Nissan Canton has been a strong supporter of the work of Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area,” said Merrill McKewen, executive director at Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area. “They have built 15 new homes either in Canton or Jackson and now, have rehabbed a home for another family. Corporate sponsors like Nissan make possible the work we do for those we serve. We are extremely grateful for their ongoing support.”

The Barber’s new home has five bedrooms and two bathrooms. Barber is a mother to three children, and a grandmother to two grandchildren. She currently lives in a rental house in Jackson and is excited to become a homeowner.

“Because of Habitat and Nissan, I have the opportunity to provide my children and grandchildren a place to call home,” said Barber. “We have been overpaying for a house with all types of problems. The current living situation is not where I wanted to raise my kids or grandchildren. Now that we have a safe environment, and a place to call home, it is a blessing. We are so thankful for you guys!”