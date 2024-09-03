MSDH Invites the Public to a WIC Online Shopping Webinar

Jackson, Miss.– The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) invites the public and other stakeholders to a webinar hosted by the Center for Nutrition & Health Impact to spread the word about a new project that will increase equitable access to online shopping options for WIC participants.

All WIC vendors and participants are encouraged to register for the webinar, that will take place at noon on Wednesday, September 4, 2024., at www.wicshopplus.org/events-webinars.

“The webinar is educational and informative for all vendors and participants who would like to know more about the project and the process Mississippi is taking to make WIC Online Shopping a reality,” said Kimberly Sampson, MSDH Vendor Management Director who will be a presenter on the webinar.

The Mississippi WIC program is one of only four in the country to receive an online shopping grant from the Center for Nutrition & Health Impact through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service.

The grant will allow organizers to identify and meet the unique online shopping needs of WIC partners. MSDH will conduct listening sessions and surveys with WIC staff, technology partners, authorized vendors, participants and other key groups important to the online shopping program, and work with an expert advisory panel, all of which will ultimately produce a plan to implement online shopping solutions with at least two authorized vendors.

More information is available at WICShop+, an all-in-one site that provides resources, webinars and technical assistance to help strengthen and expand WIC online shopping projects: Online Shopping Projects — WICShop+ (wicshopplus.org)

