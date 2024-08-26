McCorvey, Johnson named JSU’s 2024 HBCU White House Scholars

JANS – Zhane McCorvey and Raegan Johnson are Jackson State University’s 2024 HBCU Scholars through The White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity. McCorvey and Johnson join 108 students from 77 HBCUs nationwide who were selected for their exceptional academic achievements, leadership potential, and dedication to their communities.

“We are immensely proud of Zhane and Raegan for being recognized as 2024 HBCU Scholars. Their selection is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the values we uphold at Jackson State University,” said President Dr. Marcus L. Thompson. “As they join this distinguished cohort, they not only represent our institution but also carry forward the legacy of excellence established by our previous White House Initiative scholars. We are confident that their participation in this program will empower them to create meaningful change, both on our campus and in the broader fields of education and technology.”

This cohort marks the 10th anniversary of the HBCU Scholar program. It represents 23 states and 11 countries. The scholars were selected from a competitive pool of over 350 applicants worldwide.

“It’s definitely been an experience so far. It’s opened a door to the endless opportunities in education policy,” said McCorvey, a social science education junior. “The people we’ve been able to meet, just as far as the team that is over this initiative, and even what could be considered small things have been really good and helpful. I’m excited to see what Raegan and I can do as far as programming around this initiative on our campus.”

Throughout the year, the HBCU Scholars will engage in workshops, leadership development programs, and networking events designed to enhance their skills and expand their horizons. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, policymakers, and program alumni.

HBCU Scholars will also be invited to the 2024 HBCU Week National Annual Conference, held on Sept. 15-19, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This year’s conference theme is “Raising the Bar: Where Excellence and Opportunity Meet.” Scholars will participate in conference sessions designed to engage a spirit of innovation, leadership, and personal and professional development.

With participants from multiple disciplines, including science, technology, engineering, math, humanities, social sciences, and the arts, Johnson touts the program’s ability to bring individuals from various walks of life into one cohesive learning environment. She is eager to discover how to marry her passions for computer science and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“I want to gain more insight on how to be proactive with education policy, whether within the STEM field or my university. I want to know how to take what I’m learning [as an HBCU Scholar] and apply it to my university. I don’t want anything to die in the process of transitioning from being an HBCU Scholar to becoming an alum of this cohort,” said Johnson, a computer science senior and Jackson, Mississippi, native.

“I want to know how I can transfer this information back to people so that they’re continuing the legacy not only here at Jackson State but advocating for HBCUs as a whole.”

A vital component of the HBCU Scholar Program is a partnership with NASA, in which the HBCU Scholars team up to develop ideas to commercialize technology derived from NASA intellectual property that can improve their campus and surrounding communities. This partnership makes up the Minority University Research and Education Project Innovation Tech Transfer Idea Competition (MITTIC), also known as the “Mini MITTIC.”

Following the conference in September, HBCU Scholars will be invited to participate in programs, events, and monthly master classes designed to enhance professional development and create greater access to post-graduation opportunities within non-profit, business, and federal agency partners.

The two JSU scholars hope to continue to gain the tools to increase equity and advocacy of Black professionals in the fields of education and technology. They are excited to be part of a program that encourages community and lifts others up.