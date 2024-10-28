Keep COVID-19 on the sidelines this gridiron season

By Dr. Sandra Melvin

JA Guest Writer

Dear Sports Fans:

Football season is in full swing across the State of Mississippi. In the Magnolia State, football isn’t just a game. It is an event. From Friday night lights to college tailgates and Homecoming celebrations, excitement is everywhere. As your team battles for the championship and post-season victories, let’s take the necessary precautions to ensure that COVID-19 doesn’t throw a flag on the play!

Football games attract large crowds, and with the virus still circulating and a possible uptick this fall, it’s crucial to prioritize your health and to ensure that this season’s festivities remain focused on good times and not illnesses. As CEO/Founding President of the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health, I urge all Mississippians to remain vigilant about COVID-19 and to implement these suggestions for a healthy/safe football season:

• Get Vaccinated: Vaccination remains the most effective way to protect against severe illness from COVID-19. Those who are up to date on their vaccinations can better protect themselves and their loved ones.

• Wear a Mask in Crowded Areas: While outdoor events may feel safer, many sports activities involve close contact with large groups. Wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces or during large gatherings can help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

• Practice Good Hygiene: Regular handwashing and using hand sanitizer can help prevent the spread of COVID-19. A small bottle of hand sanitizer ensures you can keep your hands clean, even when soap and water are unavailable.

• Feeling Sick? Stay at Home: It’s important for those who feel sick or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to stay home. Watching festivities from the comfort of your home is a small sacrifice when it comes to your health or the well-being of the entire community.

• Make Good Decisions: Older adults and/or those with underlying health conditions should be extra mindful when making decisions about their social activities during respiratory virus and flu season.

To secure a COVID-19 vaccine, contact your family physician or local pharmacy. To learn more about COVID-19 safety measures, visit www.minority-institute.org.

Let’s enjoy this football season. Together, we can make sure COVID-19 stays on the sidelines and scores no touchdowns.