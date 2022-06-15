JSU College of Liberal Arts unveils new pre-law center in honor of Atty. Bob Owens

Jackson State University students who as­pire to have a career in law will now have a space dedi­cated to making those goals a reality. The JSU College of Liberal Arts unveiled the new Bob Owens Pre-Law Center, located on the sec­ond floor of the Dolly M.E. Robinson Building. A large gathering of family, friends, colleagues, and elected of­ficials attended the event honoring alumnus Bob Owens, J.D.

“I want to give thanks to Attorney Owens. Twenty-four years ago in the Fall of 1998 you came and spoke to our class,” re­calls President Thomas Hudson, J.D. “I was a stu­dent here at Jackson State University and just during that short time you poured something into us and into me that I feel sparked ev­erything that you’re see­ing here today. It’s that life of service, that legacy of excellence. We’re just so thankful it culminated in this moment where we can have the Bob Owens Pre-Law Center that we needed when we were stu­dents here.”

In keeping with the uni­versity’s strategic plan to foster student success through student-centered programs, the Bob Owens Pre-Law Center’s premiere program will be the Bob Owens Pre-Law Academy. The academy will serve as an accelerated and inter­disciplinary boost to pre­pare students for the LSAT exam and the difficulties of law school. The center will bring together new program delivery models and chal­lenging initiatives that will aid JSU students interested in attending top-tier law schools.

“We envision Jackson State as a major pipeline for law schools around the country, for this to be ac­complished we’ll need each of you to be ambassadors for JSU and the Bob Owens Center,” expressed Owens.

The first class of the Bob Owens Academy will enroll in the Fall of 2022.