JPS scholars earn bachelor’s degree in Math Education, curbing nation’s teacher shortage

JANS – It’s rare for teenagers to make a long-term commitment, but seven Jackson Public Schools math lovers signed a three-year contract with ease on August 8 in the College of Education at Jackson State University. The Signing Day celebration seals the deal for scholars to complete both high school and college coursework through graduation, earning a B.S. in Mathematics Education, then working three years in JPS as math teachers.

The new “Count Me In: Future Teachers of Mathematics – Jackson Middle College Program” is a pilot project between Jackson Public Schools, Jackson State University, and the Mississippi Department of Education. The initiative addresses the critical shortage of qualified math teachers by creating a pipeline of certified educators while helping scholars reach their full potential.

One-by-one, each scholar graced the stage to make their commitment official before dozens of family, friends, and educators who cheered after every name was called.

Knowing the importance of the decision scholars made, JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene beamed with excitement as he took the podium.

“This partnership that we have with Jackson State is one of my newest obsessions – it brings a lot of pride and joy to my heart,” said Greene. “I may be a little biased, by I do believe that becoming an educator is one way to make a really huge mark on the world. There’s something about the field of education that prepares people to go into the world with a little more confidence and strength.”

Jackson Middle College Principal Dr. Shelita McCadney, and teacher Rhonda Murphy-Johnson encouraged scholars by helping them understand how they will change others’ lives.

“As a former mathematics educator, I am excited to be taking on this journey with our second cohort,” said McCadney. “The road to mathematics education, though it is challenging, is very fulfilling. If you’re one of those students in school that says, ‘Oh, I’m not a math person,’ just know we are creating the individuals that will help you love math!”

“I have the wonderful job that I never knew I needed. I get to teach them how to teach,” Murphy-Johnson smiled. “The biggest thing we want you to enjoy is the experience. There will be times of what we call in the education world, productive struggle, and that’s OK, but we have instructional coaches, and the best professors ever,” Murphy-Johnson said to scholars who listened intently from the front row.

The new scholars represent the second cohort of Jackson Middle College, but scholars from the first cohort shared their honest truths with their colleagues.

“Joining the [Jackson] Middle College has been one of the hardest yet rewarding experiences of my life,” Murrah High School senior Karmen Hobson laughed. “I was so scared to leave my friends and the little that I had made for myself so far. Learning to balance college and high school work while juggling band was extremely hard for me, but I’m thankful for my journey. It has changed my life for the better and I look forward to moving onward and upward this school year.”

“I wasn’t very happy about joining, mainly due to the fact that I was being forced into this little teaching camp – or so I thought,” admitted Forest Hill High School senior Khadarius Johnson. “I ended up surprisingly enjoying myself. I met some people that thought how I thought and saw how I saw and I said, ‘Oh, I might like this.’ As a group, we all learned how to become balanced while learning from each other.”

Dr. Tony Latiker, Interim Dean, JSU College of Education, told JPS scholars, “Welcome home, we’re your family and extended family, now.”

Scholars will soon enter a field currently facing a critical needs shortage in the United States. The U.S. Department of Education reported that all 50 states experienced shortages in multiple areas, including special education, science, and math, and 44% of public schools reported teaching vacancies.

Results from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) 2023-24 Educator Shortage survey show there are 5,012 vacancies among teachers, administrators, and school support staff across the state, an increase of 24 compared to the 2022-23 school year.

Overview of the Jackson Middle College Program

The program aims to identify and nurture students with a high mathematical aptitude. Jackson Middle College is structured as a dual enrollment partnership, where scholars take both high school and college courses, enabling them to earn university credits while still in high school. Starting with 11th grade, 17 scholars joined the program as the first cohort during the 2023-2024 school year.

Scholars enrolled in the program will spend part of their day at their high school taking non-dual credit courses and the remainder at Jackson State University (JSU) engaged in dual enrollment or dual credit coursework. Upon high school graduation, scholars who meet specific criteria can continue their education at JSU with tuition waivers, eventually earning a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics Education. After graduation, each mathematician will be contractually obligated to return to JPS and serve as math teachers, fulfilling the program’s mission of creating a “grow your own” pipeline of educators.

Importance of Creating a Pipeline of Math Teachers

Given the nationwide shortage of qualified educators in this field, JPS Assistant Superintendent of High Schools Laketia Marshall-Thomas said the establishment of a pipeline for math teachers is crucial.

“By identifying and nurturing students with a strong aptitude for mathematics early on, the program ensures a steady supply of qualified teachers,” said Marshall-Thomas. “It addresses the specific needs of the Jackson Public School District. This initiative helps mitigate the challenges associated with recruiting and retaining math teachers, particularly in underserved areas.”

Thomas also added the program also fosters a sense of purpose and direction by providing scholars with a clear and structured pathway from high school to a teaching career.